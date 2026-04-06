Ink Different Tattoos Teams Up with One Way Tattoo to Train Tattoo Artists in Oklahoma City

"One Way Tattoo represents the kind of authenticity and commitment we look for in a partner studio," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. "Luis has created a space where the craft is respected, and artists are encouraged to grow." Post this

Known for its strong artistic identity and dedication to quality work, One Way Tattoo has become a respected name in the Oklahoma City tattoo community. Through this collaboration, the studio will now serve as the official home of Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program in the region.

A College Alternative in Oklahoma City

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like One Way Tattoo, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing remains an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, with a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion and the technical skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry.

Now Enrolling in Oklahoma City

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at One Way Tattoo in Oklahoma City. Whether you're a recent graduate looking for a college alternative or someone ready to pivot into a creative career, this program provides structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a clear college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.