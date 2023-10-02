Ink Different Tattoos Teams Up With The Red Cross For "Holiday For Heroes" Nationwide Campaign To Support The Armed Service Members

"In an ever-changing world where the resilience of our communities are constantly challenged, the importance of steadfast partnerships with organizations dedicated to humanitarian relief cannot be overstated." Tweet this

From Oct 1st - Oct 15th, dedicated donation boxes can be found at all Ink Different tattoo shops across the country to give tattoo clients and the local community the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local heroes and contribute to this heartwarming cause.

You can participate by bringing items that are specifically needed. The American Red Cross has provided a list of essentials to guide your donations, ensuring that our heroes receive exactly what they require:

Decks of playing cards and fidget spinners

Gum, mints, hard candy (no chocolate)

Individual packets of flavored drink mixes ( Crystal Light , electrolytes)

, electrolytes) Individual packets of powdered hot cocoa or apple cider mix

*Individually packaged/travel-size snacks (nuts, trail mix, beef jerky, Slim Jim)

*Protein bars, granola bars, breakfast bars

*Non-perishable meat (individual packets of tuna, chicken, salmon; not canned)

Holiday cards and letters of appreciation (Please do not use glitter or write the date, your last name, address or personal contact information. Please use wording that will encompass the holiday spirit without reference to religion as these will go to a diverse group of service members.)

For those who prefer to make financial contributions, Ink Different is teaming up with the Red Cross for the long haul as the first nationwide tattoo company to partner with the Red Cross to support the armed forces.

"The Red Cross is near and dear to all of us for different reasons," shares Paul-Anthony, "With a dedicated fundraising page that we can promote in our studios nationwide to every tattoo client, every day, we hope to ensure regular donations that make a difference."

"In an ever-changing world where the resilience of our communities are constantly challenged, the importance of steadfast partnerships with organizations dedicated to humanitarian relief cannot be overstated. Our partnership with the American Red Cross is not just a seasonal endeavor but a permanent commitment," shares Gabe Jaksich, Ink Different's National Program Director for Ink Different's nationwide tattoo apprenticeship program. "Together, we will be supporting the heroes, like my son, who selflessly protect and serve our nation throughout the year."

To contribute directly and support the "Holiday for Heroes" stop by any of Ink Different's Tattoos locations nationwide.

You can visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/inkdifferent-pub.html/ to make financial contributions.

Media Contact

Benny Hiraldo, Ink Different Tattoos, 1 1-917-227-2842, [email protected], https://inkdifferenttattoos.com/

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoos