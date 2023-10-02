Ink Different Tattoos Teams Up With The Red Cross For "Holiday For Heroes" Nationwide Campaign To Support The Armed Service Members

Ink Different Tattoos Becomes The First Nationwide Tattoo Company To Partner With The Red Cross To Support Veterans And Active Service Members
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ink Different Tattoos is proud to announce its collaboration with the American Red Cross for the upcoming "Holiday For Heroes" campaign. This exciting partnership aims to honor and support our nation's heroes during the holiday season and beyond. "Holidays for Heroes" extends vital humanitarian support to our dedicated service members, veterans, and their families, offering unwavering assistance from the moment they embark on their military journey, throughout their entire service, and well into their lives as honored veterans.
The "Holiday For Heroes" campaign, organized by the American Red Cross, is a heartfelt initiative dedicated to showing appreciation and providing assistance to the men and women who have served our country in the armed forces. Ink Different Tattoos, a renowned and community-focused tattoo studio, is thrilled to join hands with the Red Cross to bring joy and support to veterans and active-duty military personnel. "We are truly honored to be part of the 'Holiday For Heroes' campaign and to support the American Red Cross in their mission to bring comfort and joy to our heroes during the holiday season," said Paul-Anthony Surdi, owner at Ink Different Tattoos.
From Oct 1st - Oct 15th, dedicated donation boxes can be found at all Ink Different tattoo shops across the country to give tattoo clients and the local community the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in the lives of local heroes and contribute to this heartwarming cause.
You can participate by bringing items that are specifically needed. The American Red Cross has provided a list of essentials to guide your donations, ensuring that our heroes receive exactly what they require:
- Decks of playing cards and fidget spinners
- Gum, mints, hard candy (no chocolate)
- Individual packets of flavored drink mixes (Crystal Light, electrolytes)
- Individual packets of powdered hot cocoa or apple cider mix
- *Individually packaged/travel-size snacks (nuts, trail mix, beef jerky, Slim Jim)
- *Protein bars, granola bars, breakfast bars
- *Non-perishable meat (individual packets of tuna, chicken, salmon; not canned)
- Holiday cards and letters of appreciation (Please do not use glitter or write the date, your last name, address or personal contact information. Please use wording that will encompass the holiday spirit without reference to religion as these will go to a diverse group of service members.)
For those who prefer to make financial contributions, Ink Different is teaming up with the Red Cross for the long haul as the first nationwide tattoo company to partner with the Red Cross to support the armed forces.
"The Red Cross is near and dear to all of us for different reasons," shares Paul-Anthony, "With a dedicated fundraising page that we can promote in our studios nationwide to every tattoo client, every day, we hope to ensure regular donations that make a difference."
"In an ever-changing world where the resilience of our communities are constantly challenged, the importance of steadfast partnerships with organizations dedicated to humanitarian relief cannot be overstated. Our partnership with the American Red Cross is not just a seasonal endeavor but a permanent commitment," shares Gabe Jaksich, Ink Different's National Program Director for Ink Different's nationwide tattoo apprenticeship program. "Together, we will be supporting the heroes, like my son, who selflessly protect and serve our nation throughout the year."
To contribute directly and support the "Holiday for Heroes" stop by any of Ink Different's Tattoos locations nationwide.
You can visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/inkdifferent-pub.html/ to make financial contributions.
