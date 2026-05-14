Ink Different Tattoos Teams Up With The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe to Launch Apprenticeship Program in Orlando

"Orlando is a city full of creative energy, and The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe reflects that in every way," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different Tattoos. Post this

Located in the attractions area of Orlando, The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe is a renowned studio and art gallery known for its welcoming atmosphere, consistent quality, and a talented team of artists spanning styles from traditional to black and gray, anime, full color, and more. Under CJ Orazi's leadership, the studio has built a reputation for taking the craft seriously, creating a space where precision, creativity, and professionalism come together.

A College Alternative in Orlando

Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship is designed as a structured college alternative for talented artists aspiring to become professional Tattoo Artists. Instead of taking on student debt for a four-year degree in knowledge work, apprentices learn the trade of tattooing with Ink Different and studios like The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe, receiving hands-on experience, one-on-one mentorship, and professional development over 18–24 months.

Tattooing is an AI-proof career, driven by human creativity, craftsmanship, and personal connection. With professional Tattoo Artists earning a median income of around $106,000 per year, the apprenticeship offers a practical pathway from passion to profession.

Graduates complete the program industry-ready, equipped with the skills and professionalism needed to succeed in today's tattoo industry. They receive a guaranteed job offer upon successful completion.

Now Enrolling in Orlando

Applications are now open for the Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship at The Vintage Tattoo Shoppe in Orlando. Whether you're a recent graduate exploring a college alternative or someone ready to pursue a creative career, this program offers structure, mentorship, and a clear path forward.

Learn more or apply at: becomeatattooartist.com

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is redefining tattoo education as a college alternative, offering real apprenticeships in real studios nationwide. With a commitment to excellence, equal opportunity, and long-term career development, Ink Different provides aspiring Tattoo Artists with hands-on training, one-on-one mentorship, and a guaranteed job offer upon completion. Through its Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs, the company continues to raise the standard for professional tattoo education across the country.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.