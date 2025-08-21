Ink Different Tattoos Welcomes Billyjack Gunter as New Master Mentor in National Tattoo Apprenticeship Program

"Billyjack is the real deal! He's an artist's artist with the kind of work ethic, humility, and heart that defines great mentors," says Paul-Anthony Surdi of Ink Different. Post this

Shaping the Future of Tattooing

Founder of Artistic Encounter, Billyjack Gunter became a massive success through technical excellence, artistic boldness, and perseverance. His work blends the storytelling power of the various tattoo styles he mastered over the years, all anchored in solid fundamentals.

Now, as a Master Mentor, Billyjack is sharing more than just his techniques—he's sharing the mindset, discipline, and values that every aspiring Tattoo Artist needs to thrive in a real studio environment.

Raising the Bar for Tattoo Education

Ink Different's Master Mentorship Program connects those who want to become a Tattoo Artist with some of the most respected names in the craft. These mentors—many of whom are celebrity Tattoo Artists, studio owners, and longtime industry professionals—offer hands-on, high-level guidance designed to help apprentices not only build their technical skills but also find their voice as artists and professionals.

The goal? To empower more aspiring Tattoo Artists with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to build sustainable, creative careers in tattooing. No gatekeeping or guesswork. Just guidance from people who've done it and thrived.

The addition of Billyjack Gunter strengthens an already powerhouse lineup of mentors and brings a unique blend of bold, traditional influence to the program.

About Ink Different Tattoo Apprenticeship

Ink Different Tattoos is changing the tattoo industry by making education real, accessible, and guided by professionals who care. Through hands-on apprenticeships in working tattoo studios, aspiring Tattoo Artists get the training, mentorship, and support they need to grow with purpose. With a commitment to equal opportunity, high standards, and long-term career development, Ink Different's Traditional and Master Mentorship Programs are helping artists across the country learn the craft, build confidence, and launch careers they're proud of.

Media Contact

Maria Zacarias, Ink Different Tattoo Co., 1 917-227-2842, [email protected]

SOURCE Ink Different Tattoo Co.