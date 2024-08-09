Ink Different's New England Tattoo School Expands to Providence, Rhode Island

"We are counting our lucky stars that we found such an amazing person to team up with our apprenticeship and good human culture, to help ensure that artistic dreams can come true... all across New England." - Paul-Anthony Surdi Post this

Teaming up with F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company -

Aspiring Tattoo artists across New England who are serious about becoming a professional tattoo artist can now take advantage of Ink Different's Tattoo Apprenticeship Program, offered in collaboration with F.I.N.A.O. Ink Tattoo Company in Providence, Rhode Island.

"JBreeze is outstanding. Failure Is Not An Option is the perfect name for who he is, and what he brings to the lives of the tattoo artists currently on his team, and those who will be lucky enough to be part of F.I.N.A.O.'s future," shares Ink Different's, Paul-Anthony Surdi. "We are counting our lucky stars that we found such an amazing person to team up with our apprenticeship and good human culture, to help ensure that artistic dreams can come true in a whole new way, all across New England."

A Commitment to Quality and Community -

Ink Different Tattoo School's comprehensive Tattoo Apprenticeship and Tattoo Artist Certification Program follows a modified approach to the traditional tattoo apprenticeship, with an emphasis on apprentice respect and safety, along with a focus on long-term success in the tattoo industry for both the apprentice and the tattoo studio. With twelve locations and over fifteen hundred five star reviews by clients who get tattooed at its studios, Ink Different's commitment to quality and community is clear from coast to coast.

The same high standards and comprehensive curriculum that have made Ink Different's Tattoo Artist Certification Program a trusted name in the tattoo industry, is now available to every artist who aspires to become a tattoo artist, within driving distance of Providence.

About Ink Different Tattoo School -

Ink Different Tattoo School is renowned for its unique approach to tattoo artist training, offering personalized mentorship and a structured curriculum in its tattoo apprenticeship programs. With locations nationwide, Ink Different has built a reputation for excellence and inclusivity, where apprentices receive comprehensive training and education, including art & design, machine mastery, supervised tattooing, tattooing techniques, safety protocols, client development, and best business practices; ensuring they are well-prepared for a successful career in the tattoo industry.

