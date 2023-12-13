Ink Monstr Transforms City of Broomfield City Hall with Vibrant 2,636 Square Foot Mural

"We're just proud to play a role in creating shared realities from inspired ideas - it is humbling in a way," White concluded. Post this

The collaboration with artist Stacey Long Reynolds proved instrumental. Broomfield citizens actively participated in the project's direction by voting for the final design, ultimately embracing a creation that reflects their shared identity and aspirations.

From the project's award to its completion, the journey spanned eight weeks. Four weeks were dedicated to finalizing the winning design through public vote, while the remaining four weeks involved meticulous planning, creating a scaled digital template, producing vinyl graphics, and the meticulous installation process.

The timing of the installation couldn't have been more perfect as it was completed just in time for the City of Broomfield Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony, marking a celebratory moment for the entire community.

Jon White, CEO of Ink Monstr, expressed gratitude in being chosen to realize this vision. "Ink Monstr is proud to have been chosen among such a respectable field of other companies to bring this idea to reality for the City of Broomfield. We owe a thank you to the entire team at the City of Broomfield and artist Stacey Reynolds for being incredible partners in bringing this vision and artwork to life."

Reflecting on the project's significance, White added, "When Ink Monstr was first invited to bid on this project I thought, 'This is a project we are built to do!' I knew that we would be an amazing partner to bring this together for the city."



The vinyl wrap, spanning over 2,600 square feet, stands as a testament to collaborative creativity. Utilizing premium 3M Vinyl, artist Stacey Long Reynolds' vision now adorns the walls of City Hall, a vibrant expression of the community's spirit.

The installation, an intricate process requiring three just three days, utilized specialized equipment to be able to properly reach and install all areas of the vinyl.

About Ink Monstr:

Ink Monstr, headquartered in Denver and established in 2004, is an award-winning vinyl graphics and wrap company. Renowned for its innovative applications, Ink Monstr collaborates with government agencies, cities, school districts, and businesses across the nation, bringing ideas to life through cutting-edge vinyl graphics and wraps.

