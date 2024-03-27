Inkit's Commitment to Security and Privacy Recognized with DoD Impact Level 5 Authority to Operate

This certification is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers' sensitive data. - Inkit CTO Matt McCullough Post this

"Achieving the DoD Impact Level 5 authorization is a significant milestone for Inkit," said Michael McCarthy, Inkit's Chief Executive Officer. "This authorization validates our commitment to providing the highest level of security and compliance to our customers and further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for organizations that require the utmost security and protection for their sensitive data."

Inkit's secure document generation and records management platform is designed for organizations requiring the highest security and compliance levels.

Robust user access controls and permissions

End-to-end document encryption for documents in transit

"View only" documents that prevent screenshots and downloads

"Digital Burn Bag" functionality that automatically enforces record retention policies

Digital signature functionality that incorporates Common Access Card (CAC) authorization

A zero-trust environment that ensures no one -not even Inkit employees – can see user documents

"We are proud to be recognized for our commitment to security and compliance," said Matt McCullough, Chief Technology Officer at Inkit. "This certification is a testament to our team's hard work and dedication, and it demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting our customers' sensitive data."

Inkit's DoD Impact Level 5 authorization is a significant achievement that sets the company apart from its competitors. With this certification, Inkit is well-positioned to serve the needs of organizations that require the highest levels of zero-trust security and compliance.

About Inkit

Inkit is the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) software that allows users to generate, sign, and retain documents in total privacy. Scale your workflows using our DocGen automation solution to create documents and forms using custom templates and data sources with our API. Elevate the security of your legally binding documents with digital signatures. Protect agreements with advanced encryption and authenticity certificates to streamline processes and ensure peace of mind. Get the privacy and automation your team needs to optimize records management and compliance. Create disappearing documents that automatically expire based on predesignated parameters. Connect seamlessly with your favorite apps to generate Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel, PDF, and HTML documents. Experience an all-inclusive solution for ultimate file control and security. Inkit is privately owned and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with offices in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and Washington, D.C.

