Inland Delivers Extreme Performance to Manitoba Semi Truck Dealership with the Arrival of the New C580 Truck

Inland, Manitoba's best semi truck dealership, is now the go-to destination for the new Kenworth C580, offering exceptional performance for the region's most demanding industries.

WINNIPEG, MB, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inland solidifies its leadership position with the regional launch of the new Kenworth C580. This truck replaces the C500, which served as a benchmark for severe-service applications for many decades. Inland's facility is the exclusive home for this new truck in Winnipeg, giving local operators a distinct advantage. It blends the rugged durability of the C500 chassis with the advanced technology of Kenworth's latest cab platform to handle demanding workloads in various industries.

Who Is the Best Semi Truck Dealership in Manitoba?

Inland is "one of the oldest Kenworth truck dealerships in Canada," making it one of the best semi truck dealerships in Manitoba. Its Winnipeg store offers an extensive selection of commercial trucking options, parts and services. Interested clients can find quality heavy equipment from premium brands, including PacLease, Tigercate, Link-Belt Excavators and Case Construction. Partnering with the company also offers the following benefits:

Exceptional service and parts: Comprehensive after-sales support available at the Winnipeg facility, ensuring maximum uptime

Complete inventory selection: Full range of Kenworth trucks and other branded heavy equipment

Flexible financing and trade-ins: Manageable acquisition plans, demonstrating a genuine commitment to helping partners thrive

A reputation built on trust: Commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, giving customers confidence

Why Choose the New C580 by Kenworth?

The new Kenworth C580 is engineered specifically for the most extreme vocational challenges faced in Manitoba. It has the advanced Eaton Endurant XD Pro automated transmission for the extreme-duty segment, offering operators reliable shifting under heavy loads. Its latest cab platform offers better visibility than its predecessor, a larger windshield and an optimized hood slope. Safety features include upgraded standard heated LED lamps and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

Companies can use the truck to haul maximum-weight loads and transport oversized construction machinery to new infrastructure projects on underdeveloped access roads. Moreover, it can help pull fully loaded logging trailers with extreme torque through deep mud, soft soil and muskeg common in remote logging areas. Contact Inland for more information about the Kenworth C580.

About Inland

Inland is one of North America's leading distributors of trucks and equipment. With a solid network of dealerships across the continent, the company has built a legacy of partnering with organizations to provide durable, industry-leading solutions. It is an authorized dealer for premium brands like Kenworth and prides itself on offering comprehensive services, including new and used equipment sales and factory-trained service support.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Inland, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://www.inland-group.ca/

SOURCE Inland