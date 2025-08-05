Inland Devon Self Storage Surpasses 200 Locations, Expands Partnership with Self Storage Manager, Inc.

Long-Term Collaboration Powers Continued Growth and Enterprise-Scale Innovation in Self Storage Technology

BLUE BELL, Pa., Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Self Storage Manager, Inc. (SSM), a leading provider of enterprise-level property management software for the self-storage industry, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its partnership with Inland Devon Self Storage. Devon, one of the country's most prominent and fastest-growing self-storage operators, has now surpassed 200 facilities nationwide — all managed on the SSM platform.

This milestone comes just three years after Devon implemented SSM across 90 properties, marking a period of rapid growth and deepened collaboration between the two companies. Today, the SSM platform supports Devon's entire portfolio, including owned and third-party managed sites, enabling scalable operations, enterprise analytics, and best-in-class tenant experience.

"Our growth wouldn't be possible without the right technology partner behind us," said Ken Nitzberg, CO-CEO of Inland Devon Self Storage. "As we've expanded from 90 to over 200 facilities, SSM has consistently delivered on reliability, customization, and support. Their team truly understands the operational demands of large storage operators — and they've been with us every step of the way."

"Inland Devon Self Storage is a model for modern, tech-enabled storage operations," said Kat Shenoy, Chairman and CEO of Self Storage Manager, Inc. "It's been an honor to support their journey from 90 to 200+ sites. This partnership is a great example of how SSM can scale with fast-growing operators while remaining responsive to their unique needs."

Both companies credit their success to a shared commitment to innovation, flexibility, and service — key drivers as both organizations continue to expand in a highly competitive storage landscape.

About Inland Devon Self Storage

Inland Devon Self Storage is one of the nation's leading self-storage companies, with over 200 locations across 32 states. Founded in 1988, Devon provides affordable, secure, and accessible storage solutions for personal, commercial, student, and military needs. In addition to ownership and operations, Devon offers comprehensive third-party management services focused on marketing, revenue optimization, and customer experience. Learn more at www.devonselfstorage.com.

About Self Storage Manager, Inc.

For over 22 years, Self Storage Manager, Inc. has been a trusted technology partner to the self storage industry – delivering scalable, secure, and innovative software solutions for operator of all sizes. SSM provides a complete suite of tools designed to streamline operations, enhance tenant engagement, and support enterprise growth.

Key offerings include:

Self Storage Manager™ – Enterprise-level property management software for single and multi-facility operators

Online Rentals & Reservations – Includes electronic signature and secure digital lease storage

Call Center Module – Designed for managing inquiries, reservations, and rentals; integrates with leading phone systems

Call Tracker – Monitors call recordings and tracks key performance metrics like lead-to-rental conversion, cost per lead, and ROI on marketing campaigns

IVR Payment Module – Enables tenants to make payments by phone using interactive voice response

SSM Text Messenger – Cloud-based tool for automated payment reminders and past-due alerts, reducing manual collection efforts

Customer Portal – Empowers tenants to make payments, manage autopay, schedule move-outs, and update contact information

Mobile Site Walk-Through & Work Order Management – Android-based tools for lock checks, unit notes, maintenance tracking, and more

Power BI Integration – Provides advanced analytics with dozens of customizable dashboards developed with input from large operators

Advanced API Integrations – Connects with website providers, call centers, revenue management systems, gate providers, insurance companies, and lead aggregators

24/7 Customer Support – Includes a dedicated team and project manager for large operator implementations, along with regular software upgrades

Self Storage Manager is trusted by single and multi-facility operators across North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For more information, visit www.selfstoragemanager.com, call 800-469-1740 Ext. 1, or email [email protected].

Media Contact

John Rohan, Self Storage Manager, Inc., 1 800-469-1740 1, [email protected], www.selfstoragemanager.com

SOURCE Self Storage Manager, Inc.