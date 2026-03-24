Inman, a leading source of real estate news, events, and intelligenceAppoints Tom Bohn as Chief Executive Officer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, a leading source of real estate news, events, and intelligence, announced the appointment of Tom Bohn as Chief Executive Officer, effective April 2nd, 2026. Tom Bohn succeeds Emily Paquette, who is stepping down after more than a decade with the company, including four years as CEO.

"It has been an extraordinary honor to spend the past 12 years at Inman," said Emily. "I am deeply proud of what we have built together and grateful for the opportunity to serve this company and the broader Inman community. It has been a privilege to help steward such an important brand and I have great confidence in Tom, the team, and the company's future."

Inman extends its sincere gratitude to Emily for her leadership and significant contributions over the past decade. She played a critical role in shaping the company into what it is today and guiding the organization through meaningful growth and evolution.

Tom brings more than 25 years of experience building and scaling high-growth platforms across B2B media, events, data intelligence, and franchise systems. He most recently served as CEO of THM Media, the parent company of TheHomeMag, where he led the business through a period of strong expansion. He has also held CEO roles at the Association for Corporate Growth and the North American Veterinary Community.

"I'm honored to be joining Inman at such a pivotal moment for the real estate industry," said Tom. "Inman has built a deeply engaged community of professionals who rely on its insights and events. I look forward to working with the team to accelerate the company's evolution into a leading intelligence platform – expanding our data and enterprise capabilities, strengthening our events as a forum for industry leaders, and innovating at the intersection of technology, AI, and the real estate transaction."

Tom's appointment reflects Inman's continued focus on expanding its role as a premier intelligence platform for the real estate industry. Under his leadership, the company will prioritize growth across its enterprise offerings, further enhance its industry-leading events, and continue to invest in technology and data-driven insights.

"Real estate continues to undergo extraordinary transformation," added Brad Inman. "Tom is an experienced leader committed to serving the industry. I have no doubt he and the team will meet the moment."

About Inman

Inman is the leading media platform for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through its website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions. For more information,

Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman, 1 1-510-658-9252, [email protected], www.inman.com

SOURCE Inman