Inman Announces 2024 Class of Marketing All-Stars Award Winners

"We are thrilled to recognize the talented individuals behind the most successful brands and campaigns across the industry, spanning from top-level executives steering entire organizations to the dedicated independent contributors working tirelessly on the ground to weave their magic." Emily Paquette, Inman's Chief Executive Officer shared. "Every one of them has pushed the business to new levels of excellence through their outstanding brand marketing and creative achievements, and it's our privilege to honor them."

This year's list of 90+ Inman Marketing All-Star award winners includes:

David Marine , CMO of Anywhere Brands

, CMO of Anywhere Brands Katelyn Castellano , Senior Vice President, Marketing at Engel & Völkers

, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Engel & Völkers Michele Thiel , Vice President of Marketing at Homes.com

, Vice President of Marketing at Homes.com Matthew Blocher , Vice President, Marketing and Communications at CoStar Group

, Vice President, Marketing and Communications at CoStar Group Matthew Levy , Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Robert Palmer

, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Marketing Officer at Alec Hanson , Chief Marketing Officer at loanDepot

, Chief Marketing Officer at loanDepot Mickey Neuberger , Chief Marketing Officer of Realtor.com

, Chief Marketing Officer of Realtor.com Kellin Zona , Vice President, Marketing at SERHANT.

To see the full list of award recipients click here. The complete list of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

