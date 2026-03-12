Inman Announces 2026 Marketing All-Stars Honoring Real Estate Industry Leaders

"The Marketing All-Stars program recognizes the professionals who shape how real estate companies communicate, build trust and connect with consumers and agents," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. Post this

Among this year's honorees are:

David Marine, chief marketing officer at Anywhere Brands

Wendy Forsythe, chief marketing officer at eXp Realty

Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer at Realtor.com

Max Heilbron, vice president and head of brand marketing at Redfin

Jonathan Mildenhall, chief marketing officer at Rocket Companies

Laura Corrigan, senior vice president of marketing and public relations at The Agency

Marissa Brooks, vice president of communications at Zillow

Katelyn Castellano, chief marketing and performance officer in the Americas at Engel & Völkers

Chris Mumford, chief marketing officer at CoStar Group

Inman said the 2026 recipients represent a range of specialties, including brand strategy, demand generation, communications, product marketing and digital performance. The full list of award winners is available at https://www.inman.com/marketing-all-stars-awards/.

"The Marketing All-Stars program recognizes the professionals who shape how real estate companies communicate, build trust and connect with consumers and agents," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "Their work reflects the evolving role of marketing and communications in a complex and competitive market."

The 2026 Marketing All-Stars awards mark the fourth year of the program. Additional information about Inman's awards programs is available at inman.com/awards. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes accomplishments across the residential real estate industry through multiple categories, including marketing, leadership, technology, mortgage and finance, and artificial intelligence.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and te chnology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

