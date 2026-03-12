Inman Announces 2026 Marketing All-Stars Honoring Real Estate Industry Leaders

Inman has announced the recipients of its 2026 Marketing All-Stars awards, honoring marketing and communications leaders across the residential real estate industry. The annual program recognizes chief marketing officers, brand strategists and communications executives whose work drives business growth and strengthens connections between companies, agents and consumers. The fourth annual awards include leaders from brokerages, franchisors, portals, technology companies and service providers.
Among this year's honorees are:
- David Marine, chief marketing officer at Anywhere Brands
- Wendy Forsythe, chief marketing officer at eXp Realty
- Mickey Neuberger, chief marketing officer at Realtor.com
- Max Heilbron, vice president and head of brand marketing at Redfin
- Jonathan Mildenhall, chief marketing officer at Rocket Companies
- Laura Corrigan, senior vice president of marketing and public relations at The Agency
- Marissa Brooks, vice president of communications at Zillow
- Katelyn Castellano, chief marketing and performance officer in the Americas at Engel & Völkers
- Chris Mumford, chief marketing officer at CoStar Group
Inman said the 2026 recipients represent a range of specialties, including brand strategy, demand generation, communications, product marketing and digital performance. The full list of award winners is available at https://www.inman.com/marketing-all-stars-awards/.
"The Marketing All-Stars program recognizes the professionals who shape how real estate companies communicate, build trust and connect with consumers and agents," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "Their work reflects the evolving role of marketing and communications in a complex and competitive market."
The 2026 Marketing All-Stars awards mark the fourth year of the program. Additional information about Inman's awards programs is available at inman.com/awards. Questions may be directed to [email protected].
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition.
