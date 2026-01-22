Inman Announces Exhibitors and Startup Alley Lineup for ICNY 2026

Real estate tech and service companies bring solutions for the housing market for an uncertain time to help top agents and brokers manage and cultivate consumer confidence From name: Denise at Inman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman Group® announced 22 exhibitors and 7 Startup Alleys for Inman Connect in New York, February 2 - 4, 2025.Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 3,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially curated to deliver content, education, and opportunities needed for the industry of today. The lineup of speakers, panels, and tracks at this event includes the well-known and well-respected, the up-and-coming, as well as new faces with transformative energy.

In the Expo Hall, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors will share the latest technology, new solutions, and dynamic services that can help these leading professionals stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.

EXHIBITORS:

Agent Image + Access.com

Websites for Every Stage of a Real Estate Career

Agent Image and Access.com offer two distinct website solutions built specifically for real estate agents.

Agent Image provides fully custom, high-end websites with advanced design, IDX search, SEO, and lead-generation tools for agents and teams ready to scale their brand.

Access.com is a streamlined, lower-cost website builder that helps agents launch a professional site quickly and affordably, with essential features and simple setup.

Whether you're just starting out or upgrading your online presence, these platforms give agents the flexibility to choose the right solution.

Alcenza Properties

Alcenza Properties is your trusted real estate partner in the UAE, collaborating with leading developers. We specialize in secondary and off-plan properties, commercial real estate, and full transaction support. Beyond real estate, we assist with company formation, bank account opening, and residence visa applications, making your move or investment in the UAE smooth, secure, and profitable.

AutoReel

AutoReel helps realtors instantly turn listing photos into stunning property videos using AI. What once took days and hundreds of dollars now takes 10 minutes and costs just $10. Add branding, captions, and music in seconds. Boost engagement, attract more buyers, and sell listings faster—with professional-quality videos made effortlessly.

BIGVU

BIGVU is a video marketing co-pilot for realtors, powered by a human-like conversational AI. It helps you brainstorm ideas, talk through scripts, and guides you step by step—just like chatting with a coach. Use the teleprompter, auto-captions, and branding to send market updates, quick tips, and personal video emails effortlessly.

Brown Harris Stevens

Brown Harris Stevens is the premier privately held real estate firm. Established in 1873, the company includes 2300+ agents and oversees the transaction of marquee properties worldwide, including property management and new development marketing, from its headquarters in New York and offices throughout the Tristate area, Palm Beach, and Miami.

Courted

Courted is the leading agent recruiting, retention and market research platform for real estate brokerages and teams. Trusted by top firms, Courted uses AI to predict agent movement, personalize outreach, and deliver real-time insights. In 2024, Courted earned Inman's Innovator of the Year award and helped partners achieve 20x ROI on their recruiting efforts.

DeepIDV

DeepIDV is a full-stack identity verification suite. We provide modular verification flows, automated bank statement retrieval and analysis, and AI-powered secure document sending. Our platform culminates in compliant e-signing with integrated biometric authentication, ensuring a complete and secure digital identity lifecycle for businesses worldwide. DeepCam by DeepIDV is a versatile first-to-market facial recognition platform featuring edge computing, a hybrid cloud architecture, and comprehensive AI analytics.

eXp Realty

eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate brokerage in the world, with over 83,000 agents across 29 countries. As a cloud-based, agent-centric brokerage, eXp Realty provides real estate agents industry-leading commission splits, revenue share, equity ownership opportunities, and a global network that empowers agents to build thriving businesses. For more information about eXp Realty, please visit https://www.exprealty.com/.

First American Data & Analytics

First American Data & Analytics delivers the industry's most comprehensive and trusted property data for the real estate, mortgage, and insurance industries. Built on a data foundation established in 1889, our solutions combine unmatched coverage, accuracy, and AI-driven insights—delivered through APIs, bulk data, and platforms like DataTree—to power confident, data-driven decisions.

FrontDesk

Frontdesk makes AI receptionists for businesses that miss too many calls. Our intelligent AI can pick up all your calls 24/7, answer customer questions, and even book appointments that sync to your Google Calendar. All without you touching your phone. Phone calls are the lifeline of any business. If you are missing calls, then that means you are missing revenue. Go to myaifrontdesk.com and build yourself an AI receptionist for free!

Homes.com

Homes.com is the fastest-growing home search site in the industry, built on the core value of Your Listing, Your Lead™. Attracting more than 100 million visitors to the Homes.com Network** each month, Homes.com helps agents win more listings and sell homes faster and for more.

**Homes.com Network traffic average monthly unique visitors for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, according to Google Analytics.

Ignite Connections

Ignite Connections is committed to bringing business back to basics by transforming how top agents and brokerages engage with motivated home sellers. Built on the insight that 81 % of homeowners ultimately list with the first agent they connect with, Ignite Connections separates itself from typical online lead companies to deliver meaningful, early-stage seller conversations that drive tangible pipeline growth.

Luxury Presence

Luxury Presence is the growth platform for top real estate agents, teams, and brokerages. We combine premium design, powerful marketing tools, and an AI-driven mobile platform to attract clients and drive growth. More than 17,000 real estate businesses rely on Luxury Presence, including 30% of Wall Street Journal RealTrends top agents and teams.

Oppy

Your competition takes 4 hours to respond. Oppy does it in 3 seconds. Oppy's the virtual assistant that gives real estate pros back 15-20 hours a week. Handles leads, calls, scheduling, follow-ups, calendar updates, all the stuff keeping you from closing. You stay in control. Jump in anytime or let Oppy run. Result? 2.5x conversions, zero missed leads, and enough time to actually show up for bedtime stories. Stop by booth #107 to see what Oppy can do for you.

Palazzo

Palazzo.ai is an AI-powered platform for real estate professionals that transforms listing photos into photoreal, staged, and shoppable spaces. It helps buyers visualize potential, helps agents market listings more effectively, and accelerates decisions by closing the imagination gap.

Real Grader

Real Grader is the Leading Digital Marketing System for the Trusted Sales Processionals. We measure, manage and maximize your digital marketing. Our most popular product is the Instacard - the Digital Business Card. We measure your digital footprint. We automatically manage your social media with the Power of AI. We maximize your digital Profiles.

RealScout

RealScout transforms stale databases into consistent revenue through automated lead engagement. Our platform combines deep MLS integrations with marketing automation to keep leads engaged with fresh listings and market insights while surfacing clear buying signals. Trusted by 100,000+ agents nationwide, RealScout helps high-performance teams achieve 70% database engagement and drive scalable growth.

RealTeam3

RealTeam3 helps agents close more deals! Prevents burnout. Helps get new agents get the experience they need. Helps agents be in two places at once, allows them to get help with day to day tasks. Is a tremendous recruiting and retention tool. No more worrying about how to cover appointments if you get sick or have a family emergency.

Realtor.com

Realtor.com® is an open real estate marketplace built for everyone. Realtor.com® pioneered the world of digital real estate more than 25 years ago. Today, through its website and mobile apps, Realtor.com® is a trusted guide for consumers, empowering more people to find their way home by breaking down barriers, helping them make the right connections, and creating confidence through expert insights and guidance. For professionals, Realtor.com® is a trusted partner for business growth, offering consumer connections and branding solutions that help them succeed in today's on-demand world. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp subsidiary Move, Inc. For more information, visit Realtor.com®

