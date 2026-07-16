Inman Announces Exhibitors for Inman Connect San Diego 2026

Inman Connect will welcome upwards of 3,000 agents, brokers, and real estate professionals for an event specially curated to deliver content, education, and opportunities needed for the industry of today. Post this

In the Expo Hall, the lineup of sponsors and exhibitors will share the latest technology, new solutions, and dynamic services that can help these leading professionals stay competitive, grow their business, and prepare for the future.

Get more information on sponsorship and/or exhibitor opportunities at Inman Connect.

EXHIBITORS:

Agent Image

For 26 years, Agent Image has delivered best-in-class websites and digital marketing for real estate professionals, successfully launching 30,000+ sites and earning 10,000+ five-star reviews from top-producing agents. Our services span beautifully designed, elegant web solutions, VIP-level support, and results-driven strategies.

AutoReel

AutoReel helps realtors instantly turn listing photos into stunning property videos using AI. What once took days and hundreds of dollars now takes 10 minutes and costs just $10. Add branding, captions, and music in seconds. Boost engagement, attract more buyers, and sell listings faster—with professional-quality videos made effortlessly.

Breezy

Breezy is the AI workspace built for real estate agents. In an era where clients have access to more data than ever, agents need a real edge — not another disconnected tool. One connected workspace for polished comps on the go, automatic meeting notes, self-updating pipelines, and build-potential insights no one else has.

Chetu

Chetu is a global software development company helping real estate brokerages, teams, and proptech companies build smarter, faster technology. With 26+ years of experience and 2,800+ developers worldwide, we deliver AI, automation, and integration solutions that help real estate businesses compete and grow.

Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate marketplace, with an 85% market share for $5 million+ residential property auctions globally. For almost two decades, the firm has led the luxury real estate auction market, with sales in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, and is the only in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions operates independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients.

Courted

Courted is the leading agent recruiting, retention and market research platform for real estate brokerages and teams. Trusted by top firms, Courted uses AI to predict agent movement, personalize outreach, and deliver real-time insights. In 2024, Courted earned Inman's Innovator of the Year award and helped partners achieve 20x ROI on their recruiting efforts.

DealJoy.AI

DealJoy is the AI growth platform for real estate agents. We help you find new seller leads in your local market, nurture the leads already in your database so you don't miss future opportunities, and build AI-powered SEO websites that help you get found and build your brand online. Prospect less, close more, 24/7.

DeepIDV

The new standard for human and AI verification. One platform for verification, deepfake detection, checks, and real-time compliance powered by agents.

Enformion

Enformion is a leading identity data and analytics platform delivering high-quality consumer and business insights. Powered by a comprehensive identity graph covering 98%+ of U.S. adults, Enformion enables organizations to verify identities, reduce fraud, and drive smarter decisions through accurate, real-time data and analytics.

eXp Realty®

eXp Realty® "the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet" empowers real estate professionals through a cloud-based platform offering industry-leading commission structures, revenue share, and equity ownership. A subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), eXp operates across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa, redefining how agents connect, grow, and succeed.

Fello

Fello is an AI platform built for real estate teams. It finds your next opportunity in the database you already own — and Felix works it. Felix follows up relentlessly across call, text, and email until it's time to hand your team a warm lead . Trusted by more than 1,000 WSJ RealTrends teams, Fello has influenced more than $10 billion in revenue. Learn more at fello.ai.

Giraffe360

Giraffe360 helps real estate photographers and brokerage media teams create ready-to-list marketing from a single scan. Produce photos, video, floor plans and virtual tours, enhanced with Sun Path, virtual staging and full editing handled for you. Deliver complete, consistent real estate media within a day, with less time on site and in post.

HeyGen

HeyGen is the identity-first AI video platform that helps solo operators and small businesses grow by being everywhere their audience is, starring themselves, in minutes and without a camera or crew. Powered by HeyGen's proprietary Avatar V, the world's most advanced human-centric AI video model, HeyGen produces videos that look real, not AI-generated, for a community of over 30 million people, from individual creators to 85% of the Fortune 100.

Homes.com

Homes.com is the fastest-growing home search site in the industry, built on the core value of Your Listing, Your Lead™. Attracting more than 80 million visitors to the Homes.com Network* each month, Homes.com helps agents win more listings and sell homes faster and for more. *Homes.com Network traffic average monthly unique visitors for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, according to Google Analytics.

Humaniz

Humaniz is an AI-powered growth platform that helps real estate teams and brokerages automate recruiting, onboarding, and agent training. It streamlines sourcing and features AI tools to optimize performance and team management.

Hype Boss

Trusted by real estate professionals since 1983, Inman is reimagining what it means to stay ahead. The new Inman Select brings rigorous reporting, market research, and expert strategy into one professional intelligence platform built for agents, team leaders, and brokers. Be among the first to experience it at the Inman Select booth.

Lofty

Lofty's AI-powered platform helps real estate professionals optimize every step of the customer journey, from search to settlement. Using a single, flexible hub, Lofty automates marketing, streamlines sales, and improves collaboration so agents convert more leads into transactions. Powered by proven AI technology, Lofty ensures real estate pros spend less time juggling multiple software applications and more time building relationships and closing deals

Luxury Presence

Luxury Presence is the growth platform for top real estate agents, teams, and brokerages. We combine premium design, powerful marketing tools, and an AI-driven mobile platform to attract clients and drive growth. More than 17,000 real estate businesses rely on Luxury Presence, including 30% of Wall Street Journal RealTrends top agents and teams.

Mave

Mave is the trusted AI partner for real estate. It works like an expert teammate for agents and brokerages, creating on-brand marketing in seconds and answering tough market questions with real, licensed data you can stand behind. Already trusted across Canada, Mave is expanding to the United States this year.

NakedHouse.ai

NakedHouse.ai is an intelligent property analysis platform that transforms a standard listing into a powerful visual and data-driven presentation of what a property can become legally, creatively, and financially. NakedHouse.ai believes every parcel holds hidden value. Our purpose is to uncover it, structure it, and present it in a way that drives smarter decisions and stronger outcomes.

Oun

Oun is an AI-native compliance and transaction management platform for real estate brokerages. Oun's AI agent handles both sides of broker oversight — drafting and coordinating transaction documents, then reviewing them for errors, missing disclosures, and signature gaps before anything slips through. Brokerages reduce risk and manual oversight, support agents at scale, and stay audit-ready without adding staff or new systems.

Palazzo

Founded by Venus Williams and Raffi Holzer (former CEO of Avvir), Palazzo is an AI-powered prop commerce platform that transforms a single photo into photorealistic, design-forward staged imagery. Create listing-ready photos, client presentations, and social content in minutes. No vendors. No delays. Just beautiful spaces that help buyers see the home's potential.

Real Estate Webmasters

Real Estate Webmasters is a leading provider of real estate technology solutions, offering award-winning websites, CRM systems, lead generation, SEO, and digital marketing services for real estate professionals across North America. Our innovative platform helps agents and brokerages grow their business, streamline operations, and deliver exceptional client experiences through cutting-edge technology, automation, and customized online branding solutions.

Real Grader

Real Grader is the Leading Digital Marketing System for the Trusted Sales Processionals. We measure, manage and maximize your digital marketing. Our most popular product is the Instacard - the Digital Business Card. We measure your digital footprint. We automatically manage your social media with the Power of AI. We maximize your digital Profiles.

Realtor.com

Realtor.com® pioneered online real estate and has been at the forefront for over 30 years, connecting buyers, sellers, and renters with trusted insights, professional guidance and powerful tools to help them find their perfect home. Recognized as the No. 1 site trusted by real estate professionals, Realtor.com® is a valued partner, delivering consumer connections and a robust suite of marketing tools to support business growth. Realtor.com® is operated by News Corp [Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA] [ASX: NWS, NWSLV] subsidiary Move, Inc.

Realty of America

Realty of America is one of the nation's fastest-growing real estate brokerages, expanding to nearly 3,500 agents across 24 markets, including Puerto Rico, since launching in September 2024. We empower agents through innovative technology, exceptional training, collaborative leadership, and comprehensive support, enabling them to build thriving businesses while delivering outstanding service to their clients.

Reside Platform

Reside Platform is brokerage-agnostic coaching and infrastructure built for real estate team leaders. Reside delivers the coaching, training, technology, bookkeeping, and operational systems to recruit better agents, retain them longer, and scale your team. One platform. Built so you can work on the business, not in it.

SoFi

SoFi is a digitally-native, nationally chartered bank and a premier partner for real estate professionals. We empower our members with a streamlined, mobile-first experience, designed to drive speed and certainty. By leveraging our massive network of 13.7 million members, we provide the digital tools and reliability needed for a smooth closing experience, backed by a $10,000 On-Time Close Guarantee.

Speculo

Speculo AI gives real estate businesses the communication layer agents have always needed but rarely have time to run. Remi responds to leads, qualifies intent, revives old opportunities, and surfaces the right conversations at the right time, helping agents focus their energy where trust, timing, and follow-up actually turn into deals.

The National Association of Realtors

The National Association of REALTORS® is an American trade association representing residential and commercial real estate professionals, including brokers, salespeople, property managers, appraisers, and counselors. NAR empowers REALTORS® to succeed through advocacy, research, education, and high professional standards. REALTOR® is NAR's registered membership mark, signifying adherence to its Code of Ethics.

XGRIDS

XGRIDS is a spatial computing company enabling fast, immersive 3D property digitization. We help real estate professionals capture, measure, and share spaces as interactive digital assets, making property marketing, remote viewing, and client engagement more efficient and visually compelling.

10xsearch.com

10xSearch.com helps businesses get found in AI search, Google and Maps with a high-performing website they own. Built to fix the legacy industry problems of SEO, web design, content, local visibility, and reporting, 10xSearch.com is a growth operating system natively designed for the AI era: helping the right prospects find you, trust you, and choose you.

Agent Buddi

Agent Buddi is an AI agent built for real estate professionals, not another CRM you have to feed. It rides in your pocket, listens in showings, follows up with leads, and handles notes so you can focus on the conversation in front of you. Built by agents, for agents — mobile-first, voice-driven, and designed around how you actually work. Agent Buddi can plug into your existing CRM or stand on its own.

BrokerBot

BrokerBot: Secure, enterprise-grade AI teammates for residential real estate that handle admin, support, training, compliance, and agent guidance — integrating seamlessly with your existing tools so brokers and agents can focus on growing their business and delivering exceptional client experiences.

Edensign

Edensign is the AI-powered Listing Intelligence Platform helping brokerages, agents, MLSs, and associations market properties and close deals faster. Edensign instantly transforms raw listing materials into a comprehensive marketing suite and actionable listing insights. We deliver multi-angle virtual staging, precision decluttering, 3D tours, 3D floor plans, tailored listing intelligence reports in seconds - empowering real estate professionals with the tools and insights needed to maximize buyer engagement from first impression to final transaction.

Footfallz

Footfallz is a real estate technology platform serving agents, buyers, and lenders. Its flagship product, askKeys AI, is an agentic search assistant that scans live MLS listings, runs multiple finance and analytical agents, and connects buyers to licensed agents and lenders inside a single conversation. Footfallz partners with agents to reimagine the buyer experience.

Homiere

AI is already recommending real estate agents in your market. Homiere shows you who's winning and how to make it you. Built by PhD data scientists, Homiere is grounded in controlled, published experiments on how AI and search engines decide whom to recommend. It continuously measures your presence across search, the web, and AI, from Google to ChatGPT and Claude. Then it changes the answer: a platform engineered to make you visible to AI (not just a website), content targeted to what clients in your market are asking, and deep transaction and market data that backs it up. Measure it. Move it. Prove it. Use AI search to grow your business.

HouseQuest

Your spatial lens for real estate. Explore in Augmented Reality, seeing price estimates of houses around you - as well as Indoor AR Tours of Active Listings. Train your AI Agent to get to know your unique style and preferences - finding matches better than a bunch of checkboxes.

KeyPleaz®

KeyPleaz® is an on-demand mobile app connecting licensed real estate agents with verified agents for showings, open houses, inspections, vendor access, lockbox access, and other time-sensitive tasks. Serving nearly 100,000 real estate professionals nationwide, KeyPleaz helps agents leverage time, increase productivity, earn additional income, close more transactions, and helps brokerages recruit, retain, and support their agents.

Latch

Latch is a virtual homeowner expert armed with a deep understanding of your client's new home. It answers questions 24/7, builds a custom maintenance plan, helps coordinate service providers, and tracks home spending. The gift of Latch lets your brand keep serving clients long after the deal has closed.

Legion of Lobsters

ComplianceClaw turns one overwhelmed compliance officer into four. It reviews every page of every transaction file against federal, state, MLS, and brokerage rules, flagging critical issues and warnings on a highlighted PDF, in minutes instead of 40. You own it outright, on your own hardware. No portal, no subscription, no surprises.

RealAnalytica

RealAnalytica equips your brokerage with Atlas Agents: autonomous AI agents that work across your entire workflow and integrations to find sellers, prioritize leads, and prep listings for every agent on your roster. Find leads. Win listings. Close deals.

Realistic RE

Realistic RE helps real estate brokerages create clients for life by automating the relationships and experiences that drive listings, referrals, repeat business, and agent retention.

Special Needs Specialists

Tony Farah is the founder of the Special Needs Specialist (SNS) Certification, equipping real estate professionals with the tools, knowledge, and confidence to better serve families with special needs. Built from real-life experience, the program helps agents navigate complex transitions with empathy, clarity, and practical support while elevating the standard of care in real estate.

Walktru

Walktru is an AI-powered listing studio that transforms standard iPhone photos and videos into a complete real estate marketing package. Agents, brokers, builders, and rental owners upload their property media and receive MLS-ready 4K photos, AI virtual staging, branded social reels, 3D walkthrough tours, and floor plan visualisations — all processed automatically in minutes, without photographers, equipment, or technical expertise.

Media Contact

Ally Aldridge, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News