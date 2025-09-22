Inman Announces First 40 Speakers for Inman Connect New York 2025

We're excited to once again bring together real estate's best community for three days of practical, actionable learnings in New York. To that end, the speaker lineup is shaping up to be one of our best ever.--Emily Paquette, CEO, Inman Post this

"We're excited to once again bring together real estate's best community for three days of practical, actionable learnings in New York," said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. "To that end, the speaker lineup is shaping up to be one of our best ever."

The first 40 confirmed speakers for ICNY 2026 are:

Sahil Bloom, investor, author, and entrepreneur

Nykia Wright, CEO, NAR

Ryan Serhant, Founder and CEO, SERHANT.

Brad Inman, Founder, Inman

Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens

Tessa and Barron N. Hilton, Co-founders, Hilton Hilton

Pat Kinsel, CEO, Proof

Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty

Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings

Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty

Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes & Gardens

Clelia Peters, Managing Partner, Era Ventures

Lindsay Listanski, National Vice President, Coldwell Banker Realty

Mike Miedler, CEO and president, Century 21 Real Estate

Juliette Hohnen, Director of Luxury Sales, Douglas Elliman

Quiana Watson, CEO, Watson Realty Co.

Brian K. Lewis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Compass

Sandra Howard, CMO, Keller Williams

Thad Wong, Co-founder and co-CEO, @properties

Rayni Williams, Co-Founder and co-CEO, Williams & Williams

Branden Williams, Co-Founder and co-CEO, Williams & Williams

Kendall Bonner, VP, Industry Relations & Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty

Carl Gambino, Real Estate Agent, Gambino Group at Compass

John Eric, EVP and Senior Advisor, Compass

James Dwiggins, CEO, NextHome Inc

Ben Kinney, Co-Founder, PLACE

Philip White, President and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty

Matt Lionetti, Content Creator & Real Estate Agent, Real Broker

Ivan Sher, Founder/Principal and Luxury Real Estate Advisor, IS Luxury

Daniel Daggers, Founder, DDRE Global

Jim St. André, Broker, Compass

Emily Paquette, CEO, Inman

Lockhart Steele, Chief Content Officer, Inman

Jim Dalrymple II, Interim Editorial Director, Inman

Eva Gutierrez, founder, Modern Agent AI

Andrew Flachner, Co-founder, RealScout

Martin Kelly, President, Blueprint

Brad Hargreaves, Founder & Editor, Thesis Driven

Sherry Chris, Special Advisor, NAR

Miltiadis Kastanis, Director of New Development Sales, Compass

David Marine, CMO, Anywhere Brands

Chris Kelly, President and CEO, HomeServices of America

Additional speakers will be announced throughout the fall in the leadup to the event.

Don't wait. Secure your spot today at Inman Connect New York 2026.

About Inman Events

Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.

For more than 25 years, Inman Connect real estate conferences have brought together professionals from across the country for insights on the latest trends, market analysis, business planning, skills-building and networking.

View the complete list of Inman Events here. Questions about Inman's real estate event program can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], inman.com

SOURCE Inman