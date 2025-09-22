Inman Announces First 40 Speakers for Inman Connect New York 2025

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announces the first 40 confirmed speakers for its upcoming Inman Connect New York event, which will take place Feb 3-5, 2026, at the Hilton Midtown in New York City.
Among those coming to the ICNY stage are noted investor, author, and entrepreneur Sahil Bloom, NAR CEO Nykia Wright, and SERHANT. Founder and CEO Ryan Serhant.
"We're excited to once again bring together real estate's best community for three days of practical, actionable learnings in New York," said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. "To that end, the speaker lineup is shaping up to be one of our best ever."
The first 40 confirmed speakers for ICNY 2026 are:
Sahil Bloom, investor, author, and entrepreneur
Nykia Wright, CEO, NAR
Ryan Serhant, Founder and CEO, SERHANT.
Brad Inman, Founder, Inman
Bess Freedman, CEO, Brown Harris Stevens
Tessa and Barron N. Hilton, Co-founders, Hilton Hilton
Pat Kinsel, CEO, Proof
Leo Pareja, CEO, eXp Realty
Erik Carlson, CEO, RE/MAX Holdings
Wendy Forsythe, CMO, eXp Realty
Ginger Wilcox, President, Better Homes & Gardens
Clelia Peters, Managing Partner, Era Ventures
Lindsay Listanski, National Vice President, Coldwell Banker Realty
Mike Miedler, CEO and president, Century 21 Real Estate
Juliette Hohnen, Director of Luxury Sales, Douglas Elliman
Quiana Watson, CEO, Watson Realty Co.
Brian K. Lewis, Licensed Associate Real Estate Broker, Compass
Sandra Howard, CMO, Keller Williams
Thad Wong, Co-founder and co-CEO, @properties
Rayni Williams, Co-Founder and co-CEO, Williams & Williams
Branden Williams, Co-Founder and co-CEO, Williams & Williams
Kendall Bonner, VP, Industry Relations & Strategic Partnerships, eXp Realty
Carl Gambino, Real Estate Agent, Gambino Group at Compass
John Eric, EVP and Senior Advisor, Compass
James Dwiggins, CEO, NextHome Inc
Ben Kinney, Co-Founder, PLACE
Philip White, President and CEO, Sotheby's International Realty
Matt Lionetti, Content Creator & Real Estate Agent, Real Broker
Ivan Sher, Founder/Principal and Luxury Real Estate Advisor, IS Luxury
Daniel Daggers, Founder, DDRE Global
Jim St. André, Broker, Compass
Emily Paquette, CEO, Inman
Lockhart Steele, Chief Content Officer, Inman
Jim Dalrymple II, Interim Editorial Director, Inman
Eva Gutierrez, founder, Modern Agent AI
Andrew Flachner, Co-founder, RealScout
Martin Kelly, President, Blueprint
Brad Hargreaves, Founder & Editor, Thesis Driven
Sherry Chris, Special Advisor, NAR
Miltiadis Kastanis, Director of New Development Sales, Compass
David Marine, CMO, Anywhere Brands
Chris Kelly, President and CEO, HomeServices of America
Additional speakers will be announced throughout the fall in the leadup to the event.
About Inman Events
Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.
For more than 25 years, Inman Connect real estate conferences have brought together professionals from across the country for insights on the latest trends, market analysis, business planning, skills-building and networking.
View the complete list of Inman Events here. Questions about Inman's real estate event program can be directed to [email protected].
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
