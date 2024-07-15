Inman Announces the 2024 Golden I Club Finalists Celebrating the Leaders in Luxury Real Estate

Inman, the leading news source for the real estate community, shines the spotlight on the top luxury agents and brokers by announcing its 2024 Golden I Club finalists. The list includes top luxury agents, teams, and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns of the past year, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains of America.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announced the finalists of the 2024 Inman Golden I Club.

Now in its fifth year, the Golden I Club has honored the top luxury agents and brokers, the most innovative luxury properties and more. The luxury real estate industry is full of innovators who work to raise the bar for colleagues and consumers with cutting-edge marketing, trailblazing tech and platforms, and record-breaking sales.

The finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team from around the industry and include top luxury agents, teams, and brokerages, the best luxury property and new development marketing campaigns, as well as the top luxury deals in cities, by beaches and on or around the mountains.

The winners will be celebrated later this month at Inman Luxury Connect. The 2024 Golden I Club finalists are:

Top Luxury Agent

Top Luxury Team

Top Luxury Brokerage

Top Luxury Tech/Tool

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Home/Property

Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for New Development

Alys Beach , Brand Campaign for Alys Beach

, Brand Campaign for Compass, Rosewood Residences Beverly Hills, Upfronts Event with Wolfgang Puck

SERHANT., Mercedes Benz Places, Miami Grand Prix Special Event

Sixth&Blanco Homes, Bespoke Austin Luxury Residences Campaign

WG Team, The Brokerage, A Real Estate Firm, Cello Tower Las Vegas Brand Campaign

Best City Sale

Cindy Ambuehl , Christie's International Real Estate & Mark Norton , Palm Realty Boutique, Kendrick Lamar Brentwood Sale

, Christie's International Real Estate & , Palm Realty Boutique, Noel Berk , Engel & Völkers, 79th Floor of 432 Park, NYC

, Engel & Völkers, 79th Floor of 432 Park, NYC Eklund Gomes Team, Douglas Elliman , Central Park Tower Penthouse, NYC

, Central Park Tower Penthouse, NYC Steve Fridich, Fridrich & Clark Realty, Estate on Nashville's Outskirts

Outskirts Sotheby's International Realty, Woolworth Building Penthouse, NYC

Joshua Wesoky , Compass, Greenwich Village Off-Market Townhouse Sale, NYC

Best Beach Sale

Susanne Frisbie , Corcoran Group & Chris Leavitt , Douglas Elliman , 10 Tarpon Island, Palm Beach, FL

, Corcoran Group & , , 10 Tarpon Island, Paul Grover , Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cape Cod Estate, MA

, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cape Cod Estate, MA Leslie McElwreath , Joseph Barbieri , and Nikki Field , Sotheby's International Realty, Copper Beech Farm, Greenwich, CT

, , and , Sotheby's International Realty, Copper Beech Farm, Lawrence Moens , Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Palm Beach Oceanfront Plot, FL

, Lawrence A. Moens Associates, Palm Beach Oceanfront Plot, FL Kurt Rappaport , Westside Estate Agency, James Jannard Mansion, Malibu, CA

, Westside Estate Agency, James Jannard Mansion, Spears Group, Compass, Florida Panhandle Sale

Sotheby's International Realty, La Dune Auction, Southampton

Best Mountain Sale

Lisa Hatem , The Agency, Developer Sale in Aspen

, The Agency, Developer Sale in Stephanie Lewis , Christie's International Real Estate, Aspen Home Swap

, Christie's International Real Estate, Aspen Home Swap David A. Neville and Shawn M. Asbell , Keller Williams Jackson Hole, 119-acre Ranch

and , Keller Williams Jackson Hole, 119-acre Ranch Riley Warwick , Douglas Elliman , Aspen Estate, CO

, , Aspen Estate, CO Carrie Wells , Coldwell Banker Mason Morse , Ranch at Owl Creek, CO

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Luxury Connect at the Aria Resort & Casino, July 29 -30, 2024.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

