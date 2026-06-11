Inman Announces the 2026 Best of Finance Award Winners, Honoring Mortgage and Finance Leaders

Inman recognizes more than 150 mortgage and finance professionals for leadership, innovation, and lasting impact on the homebuying experience
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders, today announced the winners of its 2026 Best of Finance Awards. The annual program celebrates the mortgage and finance professionals who are making homeownership more accessible, more efficient, and more equitable for buyers across the country.
Since 1998, Inman has recognized the most dedicated companies and individuals in real estate for their commitment to excellence and service. The Best of Finance Awards honor those who have not only navigated a complex and shifting market, but have raised the bar for what's possible in mortgage and financial services.
This year's honorees represent a broad cross-section of the industry, from major lenders and national banks to fintech founders and community-focused mortgage professionals. Together, they reflect the depth of talent driving the lending space forward.
"The mortgage and finance industry has faced real headwinds in recent years, and yet this group has found ways to innovate, serve their clients, and push the industry forward," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "The 2026 Best of Finance honorees are the people and companies making homeownership a reality for more Americans, and we're proud to celebrate them."
This year's honorees include more than 150 individuals and organizations. A selection of notable winners includes:
- Rick and Patty Arvielo, Co-founders and CEOs, New American Funding
- Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Cooper
- Victor Ciardelli, President and CEO, Rate
- Laura Escobar, President, Lennar Mortgage
- Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi
- Varun Krishna, CEO, Rocket Companies
- Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CrossCountry Mortgage
- Mary McDuffie, President and CEO, Navy Federal Credit Union
- Glen Messina, Chair, President and CEO, Onity
- Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO, United Wholesale Mortgage
- Valerie Saunders, Chief Executive Strategist, National Association of Mortgage Brokers
- Allan Thygesen, CEO, DocuSign
- Kevin Reen, CEO, Wells Fargo Home Lending
A full list of the 2026 Best of Finance Award honorees can be found at inman.com/awards. Inman congratulates all of this year's recipients on their outstanding contributions to the industry.
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry through eight distinctive award categories. Each program shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals leading the way in real estate, mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders. With an audience of more than one million professionals, Inman covers the industry's most important stories, trends, and developments through its website, newsletters, events, awards, education, and research programs.
Media Contact
Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/
SOURCE Inman
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