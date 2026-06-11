Inman Announces the 2026 Best of Finance Award Winners, Honoring Mortgage and Finance Leaders

"The mortgage and finance industry has faced real headwinds in recent years, and yet this group has found ways to innovate, serve their clients, and push the industry forward," - Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. Post this

This year's honorees represent a broad cross-section of the industry, from major lenders and national banks to fintech founders and community-focused mortgage professionals. Together, they reflect the depth of talent driving the lending space forward.

"The mortgage and finance industry has faced real headwinds in recent years, and yet this group has found ways to innovate, serve their clients, and push the industry forward," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "The 2026 Best of Finance honorees are the people and companies making homeownership a reality for more Americans, and we're proud to celebrate them."

This year's honorees include more than 150 individuals and organizations. A selection of notable winners includes:

Rick and Patty Arvielo, Co-founders and CEOs, New American Funding

Jay Bray, Chairman and CEO, Mr. Cooper

Victor Ciardelli, President and CEO, Rate

Laura Escobar, President, Lennar Mortgage

Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi

Varun Krishna, CEO, Rocket Companies

Ron Leonhardt, Founder and CEO, CrossCountry Mortgage

Mary McDuffie, President and CEO, Navy Federal Credit Union

Glen Messina, Chair, President and CEO, Onity

Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO, United Wholesale Mortgage

Valerie Saunders, Chief Executive Strategist, National Association of Mortgage Brokers

Allan Thygesen, CEO, DocuSign

Kevin Reen, CEO, Wells Fargo Home Lending

A full list of the 2026 Best of Finance Award honorees can be found at inman.com/awards. Inman congratulates all of this year's recipients on their outstanding contributions to the industry.

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry through eight distinctive award categories. Each program shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals leading the way in real estate, mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders. With an audience of more than one million professionals, Inman covers the industry's most important stories, trends, and developments through its website, newsletters, events, awards, education, and research programs.

Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman