Inman Announces the Class of 2024 Best of Finance Award Winners

The awards recognize over 150 individuals and their companies for their innovation and impact in the mortgage and financial services spaces.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today proudly announced winners of its 2024 Best of Finance Awards — a celebration of those at the forefront of the mortgage and financial services spaces.
The awards are the latest in Inman's expanded real estate awards program, which also includes the highly anticipated Inman Innovator Awards, first bestowed in 1998.
With Best of Finance, for the second time, Inman has honored those who have distinguished themselves by their commitment to innovation, focus on service, and their measurable impact upon the residential lending industry. The leadership exhibited by the 2024 Best of Finance winners is reshaping the mortgage and finance for the professional community and consumers alike.
"This year, Inman continues to highlight the extraordinary achievements of professionals who are setting new standards in the mortgage and financial services sectors of the real estate industry," said Emily Paquette, Inman CEO. "Their relentless pursuit of excellence and dedication to improving community services is what truly sets them apart."
Recognizing more than 150 individuals and their companies for their influence and ingenuity in mortgage and financial services, the 2024 Best of Finance honorees include:
- Nicole Beattie, CEO, Amrock
- Mark Michael, Managing Director, Head of Mortgage Finance, Bank of America
- Mark O'Donovan, CEO of Home Lending, Chase
- Priscilla Almodovar, CEO and President, Fannie Mae
- Bruce Van Suan, CEO, Citizens Bank
- Varun Krishna, CEO, Rocket Companies
- Mat Ishbia, Chairman, President and CEO, United Wholesale Mortgage
View the complete list of 2024 Best of Finance winners.
Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
