Inman Announces the Inaugural 2024 Class of AI Award Winners

The 2024 Inman AI Awards honor exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry. These awards highlight startups, established companies, and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements that bring transformative changes to the industry.
Inman's inaugural AI Awards are a new, prestigious recognition honoring exceptional AI-driven solutions across the real estate industry. These awards highlight startups, established companies, and practitioners at the forefront of leveraging AI advancements that bring transformative changes to the industry.
The honorees in five categories highlight groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, platforms and those who are maximizing their businesses with these solutions. Whether they have developed groundbreaking property valuation models, intelligent chatbots or innovative tools for agent productivity, Inman celebrates their achievements.
The 2024 AI Awards winners are:
Top real estate AI startups (less than three years old):
Best AI-powered platform
- AppFolio
- Purlin Co.
- Polly
- Setpoint
- CubiCasa
- CallAction.co
- ATTOM
- AI Lead Nurture by Luxury Presence
- Keypilot by Keyway
- Rexera
- Clear Capital
Best use of AI in marketing
- SEO Fast Track by Real Geeks
- Constant Contact
- MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company
Most innovative use of AI
- Lundy
- Lernmore
- Image Analytics by CoreLogic
- Revive Real Estate
- Percy.ai
- Navigating Fair Housing Guardrails with AI - Zillow
- Digital Darryl
- Lea Pro, an Apartment List innovation
The list of the winners for the AI Awards can be found on the Inman website.
Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
