Inman Announces the Inaugural 2024 Class of AI Award Winners

The Inman AI Awards highlight groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, platforms at the forefront of the real estate industry. Post this

The honorees in five categories highlight groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, platforms and those who are maximizing their businesses with these solutions. Whether they have developed groundbreaking property valuation models, intelligent chatbots or innovative tools for agent productivity, Inman celebrates their achievements.

The 2024 AI Awards winners are:

Top real estate AI startups (less than three years old):

Best AI-powered platform

Best use of AI in marketing

SEO Fast Track by Real Geeks

Constant Contact

MyHome, a Williston Financial Group Company

Most innovative use of AI

The list of the winners for the AI Awards can be found on the Inman website.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Press Center:

www.inman.com/about/press

SOURCE Inman