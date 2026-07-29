Inman Announces Winners of 2026 Innovator and Golden I Club Awards

Real estate's top honors recognize leaders in innovation, luxury and industry impact
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announced the winners of the 2026 Inman Innovator Awards and the 2026 Inman Golden I Club Awards, celebrated live at Inman Connect San Diego at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.
Now in its 29th year, the Inman Innovator Awards honor the people, teams, brokerages and technology companies driving the real estate industry forward. The Golden I Club, now in its 7th year, is Inman's highest honor in luxury real estate.
2026 Inman Innovator Award Winners
- The Nate Ellis Award: Russ Cofano, Alloy Advisors
- Innovator of the Year: Rebecca Jensen, MRED
- Company of the Year: Rocket Companies
- Most Innovative Team: Amy Stockberger Real Estate
- Most Innovative Agent: Megan Sullivan, Douglas Elliman
- Most Innovative Brokerage: LPT Realty
- Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign: RED Day campaign, Keller Williams
- Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution: Speculo
- Most Innovative Marketing Solution: Luxury Presence
- Most Innovative Client Experience Solution: Realtor.com
- Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Findigs
- Most Innovative Industry Podcast: Playmakers, RealScout
- Most Innovative MLS or Industry Organization: NorthstarMLS
2026 Inman Golden I Club Award Winners
- Top Luxury Agent: Gary Pohrer, SERHANT.
- Top Luxury Team: Jills Zeder Group, Coldwell Banker Realty
- Top Luxury Brokerage: Sotheby's International Realty
- Top Luxury Tech/Tool: Agent Image
- Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Luxury Home/Property: David Lynch Compound, Los Angeles, The Agency
- Best Sales & Marketing Campaign for Luxury New Development: The Grove Bayshore, Tiffany McQuaid, SERHANT.
- Best City Sale: Spelling Manor, 594 S. Mapleton Dr., Los Angeles, Calif., $110 million, Drew Fenton, Carolwood Estates
- Best Beach Sale: 43 East Dune Lane, East Hampton, N.Y., $72 million, Terry Cohen, Compass with Chris Covert and Adam Modlin, Modlin Group Hamptons
- Best Mountain Sale: St. Benedict's Monastery, Snowmass, Colo., $120 million, Ken and Haley Mirr, Mirr Ranch Group with Michael Latousek, Douglas Elliman
Winners were selected by the Inman editorial team following an open call for nominations from across the real estate industry.
Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
Media Contact
Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/
SOURCE Inman News
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