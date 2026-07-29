Inman Announces Winners of 2026 Innovator and Golden I Club Awards

Real estate's top honors recognize leaders in innovation, luxury and industry impact

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announced the winners of the 2026 Inman Innovator Awards and the 2026 Inman Golden I Club Awards, celebrated live at Inman Connect San Diego at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

Now in its 29th year, the Inman Innovator Awards honor the people, teams, brokerages and technology companies driving the real estate industry forward. The Golden I Club, now in its 7th year, is Inman's highest honor in luxury real estate.

2026 Inman Innovator Award Winners

2026 Inman Golden I Club Award Winners

Winners were selected by the Inman editorial team following an open call for nominations from across the real estate industry.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News