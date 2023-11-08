Inman Announces Winners of the 2023 Best of Proptech Awards

"Technology and change have always been a core part of the Inman DNA, and they are the core of what drives the proptech ecosystem too," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. "We're thrilled to be recognizing the key players in that ecosystem with our first-ever Best of Proptech awards." Post this

"Technology and change have always been a core part of the Inman DNA, and they are the core of what drives the proptech ecosystem too," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. "We're thrilled to be recognizing the key players in that ecosystem with our first-ever Best of Proptech awards."

Chosen by Inman's editorial team, the Best of Proptech honorees were selected in four categories – Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction, and Venture Capital – and include:

Alternative Financing

Entrepreneurs

Demi Horvat , AirDNA

, AirDNA Malte Kramer, Luxury Presence

Drew Uher, HomeLight

Innovation in Construction

Jason Ballard, ICON

Deborah Casper, Connect Homes

Jack Oslan, DiamondAge

Venture Capital

Pete Flint, NFX

Alex Rampell, A16Z

Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall

View the complete list of 2023 Best of Proptech award recipients here.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

