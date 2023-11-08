Inman Announces Winners of the 2023 Best of Proptech Awards

Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, and executives, announces the 2023 Best of Proptech awards recognizing the companies, products, and leaders driving innovation in the world of property technology.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announces the 2023 Inman Best of Proptech awards. These awards are the capstone in Inman's year-long expansion of its awards program recognizing the achievements of trailblazers throughout the real estate community.
In the highly competitive, dynamic world of residential property technology or proptech, Inman recognizes the companies, products and leaders who are driving innovation in the real estate industry.
"Technology and change have always been a core part of the Inman DNA, and they are the core of what drives the proptech ecosystem too," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. "We're thrilled to be recognizing the key players in that ecosystem with our first-ever Best of Proptech awards."
Chosen by Inman's editorial team, the Best of Proptech honorees were selected in four categories – Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction, and Venture Capital – and include:
Alternative Financing
- Nathan Brannen, Restb.ai
- Adena Hefets, Divvy Homes
- Thomas Sponholtz, Unison
Entrepreneurs
- Demi Horvat, AirDNA
- Malte Kramer, Luxury Presence
- Drew Uher, HomeLight
Innovation in Construction
- Jason Ballard, ICON
- Deborah Casper, Connect Homes
- Jack Oslan, DiamondAge
Venture Capital
- Pete Flint, NFX
- Alex Rampell, A16Z
- Brendan Wallace, Fifth Wall
View the complete list of 2023 Best of Proptech award recipients here.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs can be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.
Media Contact:
Media Contact
Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/
SOURCE Inman
Share this article