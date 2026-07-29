Inman Appoints Constance Sayers as Chief Operating Officer to Lead Inman 2.0

Award-winning B2B media operator and bestselling author will run Events, Editorial, and Platforms as Inman builds the definitive news, data, and community terminal for residential real estate.

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading source of news, analysis, and community for the residential real estate industry, today named Constance "Connie" Sayers as Chief Operating Officer. Sayers will oversee Events, Editorial, and Platforms, and will lead the buildout of Inman 2.0, the company's transformation into the profession's single source for reporting, market data, and community. She reports to Chief Executive Officer Tom Bohn and joins the senior leadership team effective immediately.

The appointment lands as Inman sets out to become what Bohn describes as the Bloomberg of residential real estate, one place where two million professionals get the news, data, and analysis they need to do their jobs. Sayers is the operator charged with building it.

Sayers brings more than two decades of experience scaling B2B media, events, subscriptions, research, and content businesses. She spent nearly twenty years at Atlantic Media, holding leadership roles across Government Executive, National Journal, and The Atlantic before becoming President of Government Executive Media Group. Under her leadership the flagship media business grew from $9 million to $27 million, and following its acquisition by private equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners she helped drive fourteen acquisitions while running commercial strategy across a sixteen-brand portfolio.

At GovExec she launched the Defense One and Route Fifty brands, created the Studio 2G branded content studio and the Leading Brands in Government research business, and oversaw a $25 million events portfolio producing hundreds of conferences, summits, and executive programs a year. She led the company's award-winning editorial organization while integrating events, subscriptions, research, branded content, and digital media into one growth strategy. That blend of editorial credibility and commercial discipline, proven across a large events operation, is the exact shape of the job at Inman.

Her editorial roots run deep. Sayers has run editorial operations for national brands, experience that matters at a company whose value rests on independent journalism the industry trusts. Earlier in her career she built National Journal's live events business, led advertising and events at CQ Roll Call, and produced the 2008 and 2012 presidential election and convention programs with partners including MSNBC and CBS News. Most recently she served as Chief Content Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Publisher at Wellesley Global, where she led global sales, content, research, and events for the ERP Today brand.

"Connie has done the thing we are trying to do here, and she has done it more than once," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "She has run the newsroom, built the events, and owned the revenue. She knows that a great media business is built on journalism people trust, not around it. I wanted an operator who could hold all of that at the same time and still move fast. That is Connie. She is going to help us build Inman 2.0 and keep us honest while we do it."

"Inman has something most media companies would kill for, a community that actually needs what it makes," said Sayers. "The ambition Tom laid out is real, and it is buildable. My job is to turn the vision into a product the industry cannot work without, and to protect the journalism that makes the whole thing worth trusting. I am here to build."

Sayers is also a bestselling novelist. Writing for the Redhook imprint of Hachette Book Group, she is the author of three novels, including the number-one Amazon bestseller A Witch in Time and The Ladies of the Secret Circus, which earned starred reviews from Publishers Weekly and Library Journal, followed by The Star and the Strange Moon. Her books have sold more than 250,000 copies and been published in seven languages. She studied at the Bread Loaf Writers' Conference under Charles Baxter and Lauren Groff. For a company whose next chapter is built on storytelling, hiring a professional storyteller to run it is the point.

Sayers has twice been named one of Folio's Top 100 Media People in America and recognized among its Top Women in Media. She holds a master's degree in English from George Mason University and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh. She splits her time between Washington, D.C. and West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Inman

Founded in 1996 by Brad Inman, Inman is the residential real estate industry's leading source of news, analysis, and community. Through its reporting, its Inman Intel data and research, its Select membership, and its Inman Connect events, Inman serves the agents, brokers, executives, and technologists who move American real estate. Inman is a portfolio company of Beringer Capital.

Media Contact

Ally Aldridge, Inman, 1 310-592-5578, [email protected], https://inman.com/

SOURCE Inman