Inman Celebrates Visionaries Across the Real Estate Industry by Announcing the 2025 Inman Innovators Award Finalists

Now in its 28th year, Inman's flagship award unveils the finalists for Inman Innovators recognizing creativity across the real estate industry.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announces the finalists of the 2025 Inman Innovators Award, celebrating the people and companies whose innovations are bringing us all forward into the future.
The Inman Innovators Awards are the most highly anticipated honors in the entire real estate ecosystem. For over two decades, these prestigious awards have honored companies and individuals who relentlessly turn transformative ideas into reality and elevated standards for the industry as a whole.
Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2025 Inman Innovators Award finalists each serve as a testament to those professionals shaping the future of real estate.
Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 12 categories will be celebrated later this month at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2025 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.
The 2025 Inman Innovators Award finalists are:
Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)
- Kenya Burrell Van-Wormer & Katherine Winston, Equity Angels
- Damian Eales, Realtor.com
- Andy Florance, CoStar
- Josh Jensen, Inspectify
- Shayan Hamidi, Rechat
- Stella Han & Carlos Trevino, Fractional
- Varun Krishna, Rocket Companies
- Terrence Nickelson, Goby Homes
- Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.
- Joe Skousen, Inside Real Estate
Company of the Year
- Anyone
- CoStar Group
- Elite Real Estate Systems
- LPT Holdings
- PLACE
- The Real Brokerage
- Rayse
- Rechat
- Rocket Companies
- Zillow
Agent or Team
- The Ashton Real Estate Group, RE/MAX Advantage
- Jimmy Burgess, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Caine Luxury Team, Keller Williams
- Will Grimes, Aperture Global
- The Haskell Group
- Daniel Heider, The Heider Team
- Kenny Klaus, The Klaus Team
- Tiffany McQuaid, SERHANT. Southwest Florida
- Keegan Siegfried, Paramount Home Group
Brokerage
- The Agency
- @properties Christie's International Real Estate
- Ensemble
- eXp
- NextHome
- The Real Brokerage
- SERHANT.
- Sotheby's International Realty
- Windermere
Marketing or Branding Campaign
- Rebranding/Introducing: Intelligence Beyond Bounds, Cotality
- "Everything you need. All under one roof" campaign, William Raveis
- Family Reunion 2025, Keller Williams
- "Joy of Home" global campaign, Century 21 Real Estate
- "Let America Build" campaign, Realtor.com
- "Never Become a Former New Yorker" campaign, StreetEasy
- "Perfect Strangers" commercial, Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors
- "The Perfect Setting" global campaign, The Agency
- Post-NAR settlement marketing and branding campaign, Stellar MLS
- 30 Day Listing Challenge, Fello
Use of Video
- Aperture Global Launch Video
- The Haskell Group
- OnTrack Agent
- Sotheby's Video Studio
- Michele Sullivan, MS Luxury Homes
Lead Servicing Solution
Marketing Solution
- CallAction
- Giraffe360
- MAXA Designs
- Rayse
- RealForce
- Rechat
Client Experience Solution
Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)
- Better.com's AI agent, Betsy™
- Cloze
- Eden
- Entrata
- Epique Realty
- HappyCO
- ListAssist (by Inside Real Estate)
- Lundy
- Matterport
- MaverickRE
- Rechat
- Shay
- Zillow/Follow Up Boss
Industry Podcast
- Glitter and Gay, Glennda Baker and Tyler Whitman
- Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson
- Industry Relations, Rob Hahn and Greg Robertson
- InsideABODE, Dave Jones
- The Katie Lance Podcast, Katie Lance
- Listing Bits, Greg Robertson
- Motivational Monday, LPT Realty
- The Presence Podcast, Luxury Presence
- Proptech Pulse Podcast, Lone Wolf Technologies
MLS, Association or Industry Organization
- Austin Board of Realtors/UnlockMLS
- Broker Public Portal
- Bright MLS
- Houston Association of Realtors
- TheMLS™
- MetroTex Association of REALTORS
- NWMLS
- Stellar MLS
- UtahRealEstate.com
- What Moves Her, Anywhere
The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)
- Honoree announced at Inman Connect San Diego
The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect San Diego, July 30 - August 1, 2025 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront as well as winners of Inman's Golden I Award, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect. Tickets to both events are on sale now.
Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
