Inman Celebrates Visionaries Across the Real Estate Industry by Announcing the 2025 Inman Innovators Award Finalists

Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2025 Inman Innovators Award finalists each serve as a testament to those professionals shaping the future of real estate.

Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 12 categories will be celebrated later this month at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2025 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.

The 2025 Inman Innovators Award finalists are:

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals)

Company of the Year

Agent or Team

Brokerage

Marketing or Branding Campaign

Use of Video

Aperture Global Launch Video

The Haskell Group

OnTrack Agent

Sotheby's Video Studio

Michele Sullivan , MS Luxury Homes

Lead Servicing Solution

Marketing Solution

Client Experience Solution

Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Industry Podcast

MLS, Association or Industry Organization

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)

Honoree announced at Inman Connect San Diego

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect San Diego, July 30 - August 1, 2025 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront as well as winners of Inman's Golden I Award, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect. Tickets to both events are on sale now.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

