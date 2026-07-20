Inman Celebrates Visionaries Across the Real Estate Industry by Announcing the 2026 Inman Innovators Award Finalists

Now in its 29th year, Inman's flagship award unveils the finalists for Inman Innovators recognizing creativity across the real estate industry.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announces the finalists of the 2026 Inman Innovators Award, celebrating the people and companies whose innovations are bringing us all forward into the future.
The Inman Innovators Awards are the most highly anticipated honors in the entire real estate ecosystem. For nearly three decades, these prestigious awards have honored companies and individuals who relentlessly turn transformative ideas into reality and elevated standards for the industry as a whole.
Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2026 Inman Innovators Award finalists each serve as a testament to those professionals shaping the future of real estate.
Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 13 categories will be celebrated later this month at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2026 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.
The 2026 Inman Innovators Award finalists are:
Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals):
AnneMarie DeCatsye, CEO, Canopy MLS
Guy Gal, Side
Shayan Hamidi, Rechat
Rebecca Jensen, MRED
Tyler Mount, Henry Street Creative
Robert Palmer, LPT Realty
Tamir Poleg, The Real Brokerage
Robert Reffkin, Compass
Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.
Company of the Year:
Most Innovative Team:
Corey Cohen, The Roebling Team, Compass
Cody Culbertson, Culbertson and Gray Group, eXp
Mike Hogan and Alicia Pittman, The Hogan Group
The Medford Team, Keller Williams
The Umansky Team, The Agency
Most Innovative Agent (new category for 2026):
Natalie Davis, Keller Williams
Andrew Jevin, Compass
Cynthia Mattiza, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty
Eric Rollo, The Agency
Patrick Southern, SERHANT.
Megan Sullivan, Douglas Elliman
Most Innovative Brokerage;
Sotheby's International Realty
Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign:
RED Day campaign, Keller Williams
Dezzy Awards and national media campaign, LPT Realty
The Exhibit Awards, MAXA Designs
"Right by You" campaign, NAR
"Trust Leads the Way" campaign, RE/MAX
"More Than" campaign, Stellar MLS
Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution:
Most Innovative Marketing Solution:
Rechat Studio, Rechat
Zillow Preview, Zillow
Most Innovative Client Experience Solution:
Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI):
Industry Podcast:
Playmakers,RealScout
Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson
Selling Luxury, Jeff Shaw
True Crimes of Real Estate, Troy Palmquist and Summer GoralikTrue Crimes of Real Estate, Troy Palmquist and Summer Goralik
MLS, Association or Industry Organization:
First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS)
The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)
Honoree announced at Inman Connect San Diego
The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect San Diego, July 28-30, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, as well as winners of Inman's Golden I Award, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect. Tickets to both events are on sale now.
Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.
Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
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Media Contact
Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/
SOURCE Inman News
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