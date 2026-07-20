Inman Celebrates Visionaries Across the Real Estate Industry by Announcing the 2026 Inman Innovators Award Finalists

Now in its 29th year, Inman's flagship award unveils the finalists for Inman Innovators recognizing creativity across the real estate industry.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, real estate's leading news source for agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, proudly announces the finalists of the 2026 Inman Innovators Award, celebrating the people and companies whose innovations are bringing us all forward into the future.

The Inman Innovators Awards are the most highly anticipated honors in the entire real estate ecosystem. For nearly three decades, these prestigious awards have honored companies and individuals who relentlessly turn transformative ideas into reality and elevated standards for the industry as a whole.

Whether redefining client communication, revolutionizing property showcasing, applying new technologies, or building innovative business models, the 2026 Inman Innovators Award finalists each serve as a testament to those professionals shaping the future of real estate.

Following an open call for nominations from around the industry, the finalists for each category were selected by the Inman editorial team. The winners in 13 categories will be celebrated later this month at Inman Connect San Diego, along with the announcement of the 2026 recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.

The 2026 Inman Innovators Award finalists are:

Innovator of the Year (individual or individuals):

AnneMarie DeCatsye, CEO, Canopy MLS

Guy Gal, Side

Shayan Hamidi, Rechat

Rebecca Jensen, MRED

Tyler Mount, Henry Street Creative

Robert Palmer, LPT Realty

Tamir Poleg, The Real Brokerage

Robert Reffkin, Compass

Ryan Serhant, SERHANT.

Company of the Year:

Aven

Breezy

CoStar Group

HouseCanary

Lofty

LPT Aperture Holdings

MoxiWorks

PLACE

Realtor.com

Rocket Companies

TitleEase

Zillow

Most Innovative Team:

Corey Cohen, The Roebling Team, Compass

Cody Culbertson, Culbertson and Gray Group, eXp

Mike Hogan and Alicia Pittman, The Hogan Group

The Medford Team, Keller Williams

Amy Stockberger Real Estate

The Umansky Team, The Agency

Most Innovative Agent (new category for 2026):

Natalie Davis, Keller Williams

Andrew Jevin, Compass

Cynthia Mattiza, Kuper Sotheby's International Realty

Eric Rollo, The Agency

Patrick Southern, SERHANT.

Megan Sullivan, Douglas Elliman

Most Innovative Brokerage;

The Agency

Compass

Epique Realty

eXp

Inside Real Estate

LPT Realty

The Real Brokerage

Realty Texas

SERHANT.

Sotheby's International Realty

William Raveis

Most Innovative Marketing or Branding Campaign:

RED Day campaign, Keller Williams

Dezzy Awards and national media campaign, LPT Realty

The Exhibit Awards, MAXA Designs

"Right by You" campaign, NAR

"Trust Leads the Way" campaign, RE/MAX

"More Than" campaign, Stellar MLS

Most Innovative Lead Servicing Solution:

BoldTrail

Fello

HouseWhisper

Lofty

Lone Wolf Relationships

RealScout

Speculo

Most Innovative Marketing Solution:

Beyond Brokers Consulting

Constant Contact

Homes for Heroes

Listing Leads

Luxury Presence

MoxiWorks

Rechat Studio, Rechat

Zillow Preview, Zillow

Most Innovative Client Experience Solution:

Argyle

Breezy

Cloze

KB Home

Realtor.com

Speculo

Most Innovative Use of Artificial Intelligence (AI):

ATTOM

Bluenest.ai

Breezy

Courted

Findigs

HouseWhisper

Keyway

Lofty

Offerpad

RealScout

Rechat

RentRedi

Industry Podcast:

Playmakers,RealScout

Real Estate Insiders Unfiltered, James Dwiggins and Keith Robinson

Real Estate Rockstars

Selling Luxury, Jeff Shaw

True Crimes of Real Estate, Troy Palmquist and Summer GoralikTrue Crimes of Real Estate, Troy Palmquist and Summer Goralik

MLS, Association or Industry Organization:

Bright MLS

Canopy MLS

Florida Realtors

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS)

MRED

Realtracs

Hive MLS

Stellar MLS

Unlock MLS

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the community)

Honoree announced at Inman Connect San Diego

The winners will be celebrated at Inman Connect San Diego, July 28-30, 2026 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, as well as winners of Inman's Golden I Award, the highest distinction in luxury real estate, at Inman Luxury Connect. Tickets to both events are on sale now.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

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Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News