Inman Celebrates with the Real Estate Community by Announcing the Winners of the 2024 Inman Innovator Awards and the 2024 Golden I Awards

Today the winners of the 2024 Inman Innovator Award for creativity in residential real estate were announced in Las Vegas. Earlier this week Inman celebrated the winners in luxury real estate with the 2024 Golden I Award.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, announced the winners of the 2024 Innovator Awards from the stage at Inman Connect Las Vegas, and the best luxury real estate with 2024 Golden I Awards at Luxury Connect.

Since 1998, the Inman Innovator Awards have honored entrepreneurs pushing the old ways aside, data scientists discovering new ways to examine behavior, marketers reimagining how to showcase properties, agents reinventing how to communicate with clients, companies building advanced technologies and brokerages and teams creating groundbreaking business models.

The winners in 11 categories were celebrated today at Inman Connect Las Vegas, along with this year's recipient of the Nate Ellis Award for giving back to the residential real estate community.

The 2024 Inman Innovator Awards winners are:

The Nate Ellis Award (for giving back to the real estate community) was awarded to Maui Real Estate Agents.

The list of the finalists and winners for the Innovator Awards can be found on the Inman website.

Inman's Golden I Award winners is the highest distinction in luxury real estate. The 2024 winners in 9 categories were announced Tuesday at Luxury Connect for the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrated excellent service:

The list of the finalists and winners for the Golden I Awards can be found on the Inman website.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs should be directed to [email protected].

