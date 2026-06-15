Inman Forms Advisory Council of Real Estate's Most Influential Executives to Shape the Industry's Next Chapter

"Every assumption about how this industry consumes information, builds relationships and creates value is being challenged. As Inman enters its next chapter, we wanted the smartest operators, innovators and leaders in the business helping us think through what's next." - Tom Bohn, CEO, Inman Post this

"The real estate industry is in the middle of the most consequential reset in a generation," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "Every assumption about how this industry consumes information, builds relationships and creates value is being challenged. As Inman enters its next chapter, we wanted the smartest operators, innovators and leaders in the business helping us think through what's next. This council represents exactly that. Their willingness to lean in is a testament not only to the strength of the Inman community, but to the opportunity ahead for all of us."

The council will convene for the first time at Inman Connect San Diego on July 28, 2026, the opening day of Inman's flagship event, running July 28–30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina. That inaugural session will center on a frank conversation about what the industry needs most from its trusted media and community platform, and where Inman is going to meet it.

"Inman has been synonymous with industry leadership for decades," said Michael Valdes, CEO of LPT International and a founding council member. "Right now, there's a lot of noise. People are looking for a trusted, impartial voice that can offer a roadmap in what feels like a chaotic environment. The opportunity for this council is to bring together leaders from across the industry to help shape the conversations that matter most."

The advisory council is one visible signal of a broader strategic evolution underway at Inman. The company is accelerating its transformation from a real estate news publisher into what it calls Inman 2.0 — a platform built around persona-driven editorial, AI-enhanced journalism, an evolving Select membership product, and community infrastructure purpose-built for the business of real estate. The council's perspective will directly inform those decisions.

Inman Connect San Diego, themed "The Reset Is Here. Build What's Next.", will convene thousands of agents, brokers, team leaders, executives and technology innovators at a moment of significant industry recalibration. For more information and to register, visit events.inman.com/inman-connect-san-diego.

For senior executives, brokerage leaders and operators, CEO Connect will return as an exclusive add-on experience held ahead of the main event. The program is designed for leaders responsible for growth, strategy, profitability, succession planning and operational decision-making, with limited capacity and a focus on high-value peer connection. CEO Connect is limited to 150 seats and access is granted through an application process, ensuring valuable peer-to-peer connection for attendees.

The enhanced agenda will highlight topics such as AI policy, CEO-to-CEO conversations, the reset at NAR, and leadership roundtables in a fresh, innovative format.

Senior executives and decision makers are encouraged to apply for access to CEO Connect at inman.com/events.

Founding Members of the Inman Advisory Council:

Michael Valdes, Chief Executive Officer, LPT Realty

Errol Samuelson, Chief Industry Development Officer, Zillow Group

Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer, eXp Realty

Lauren Henss, VP, Marketing & Strategic Initiatives, First Team Real Estate

Chris Kelly, President & Chief Executive Officer, HomeServices of America

Sue Yannaccone, Chief Operating Officer, Compass International Holdings

Bess Freedman, Chief Executive Officer, Brown Harris Stevens

Stephen London, President & Co-Founder, Fello.ai

Matt Fischer, Chief Executive Officer, Lone Wolf Technologies

Andrew Flachner, Chief Executive Officer, RealScout

Marissa Brooks, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Zillow

Eric Schuppenhauer, EVP, Group Business Unit Leader, Borrow, SoFi

Anthony Lamacchia, Broker/Owner & Chief Executive Officer, Lamacchia Companies

Jackie Soto, Chief Executive Officer, ehomes

Dionna Hall, Chief Executive Officer, Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie Realtors® and BeachesMLS

James Harris, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Breezy

About Inman

Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events, and professional development. For more than 30 years, Inman has informed, connected, and inspired real estate professionals through trusted journalism, industry-leading events, expert analysis, and a highly engaged professional community. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman's digital platforms, newsletters, conferences, and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry's most important conversations, emerging trends, and forward-thinking ideas. To purchase tickets for Inman Connect San Diego 2026, subscribe to Inman Select, and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit inman.com.

Media Contact

Ally Aldridge, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News