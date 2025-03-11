Inman Gives a Nod to the Most Creative and Boundary-Pushing Pros in Real Estate with the Class of 2025 Marketing All-Stars Awards

From chief marketing officers to communications professionals, Inman's 2025 Marketing All-Stars award celebrates 99 of the most creative and boundary-pushing marketers that drive success and impact across the real estate industry.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the real estate industry's foremost source of news and information, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Marketing All-Stars award winners. This marks the third year Inman has recognized those professionals who foster marketing and advertising excellence and connection within the real estate community.
The recipients of the Marketing All-Star awards represent a wide range of roles within the marketing field, from visionary chief marketing officers to innovative brand and communications professionals working diligently to elevate the real estate industry.
"Inman is excited to celebrate the individuals behind some of the most impactful brands and campaigns in real estate today," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "From executives leading at the highest levels to remarkable professionals setting a new standard for what's possible in marketing and advertising that drives impact, and pushes the industry forward."
This year's list of 99 Marketing All-Star award winners includes:
- David Marine, Chief Marketing Officer, Anywhere Brands
- David Tyrie, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Marketing Officer, Bank of America
- Wendy Durand, SVP of Global Marketing & Communications, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
- Chris Mumford, Chief Marketing Officer, CoStar Group
- Katelyn Castellano, Chief Marketing and Performance Officer in the Americas, Engel & Völkers
- Wendy Forsythe, Chief Marketing Officer, eXp Realty
- Abby Powell, Chief Marketing Officer, PLACE
- Abby Lee, EVP Marketing, Communications and Events, RE/MAX
- Mickey Neuberger, Chief Marketing Officer, Realtor.com
- Max Heilbron, VP, Head of Brand Marketing, Redfin
- Jonathan Mildenhall, Chief Marketing Officer, Rocket Companies
- Kristen Kipilla, Director of Creative & Marketing, SERHANT.
- Laura Corrigan, SVP of Marketing & PR, The Agency
- Marissa Brooks, VP, Communications, Zillow
The complete list of this year's Inman Marketing All-Stars award winners can be found here.
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
