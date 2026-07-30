Inman Launches Inman 2.0, a Multi-Year Plan to Become the Intelligence Platform for Residential Real Estate

CEO Tom Bohn unveils the strategy in his keynote debut at Inman Connect San Diego, alongside a reimagined flagship platform and "Wanted: A Thousand Storytellers," a nationwide citizen reporter initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the news and intelligence source residential real estate professionals have relied on since 1983, today introduced Inman 2.0, a multi-year plan to become the definitive intelligence platform for the industry. CEO Tom Bohn presented the strategy during his keynote at Inman Connect San Diego, the company's flagship conference running July 28 through 30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

Inman 2.0 builds on the company's editorial foundation and extends it into data, benchmarking, and connection. The plan takes Inman from a source professionals read into a platform they use to make decisions every day. Bohn frames the ambition in one line. His goal is for Inman to become the Bloomberg of residential real estate.

The strategy arrives at a moment of real pressure for the profession. Commission structures are changing, artificial intelligence is reshaping how agents work, and brokerage consolidation is accelerating. Inman 2.0 is built to give professionals the clarity they need to operate through all of it.

Inside the platform

The first expression of Inman 2.0 is a reimagined flagship subscription, Inman Select 2.0, an intelligence platform modeled on the professional terminals that run other industries. It brings together:

A personalized morning briefing, built for each member's role, that opens the day with the news and the numbers that matter to them.

Ask Inman, an AI research assistant that answers questions against more than 40 years of Inman's newsroom archive.

A specialist desk of AI tools built for the work agents do every day: Market Pulse for market intelligence, Recruiter AI for team growth, Copy Studio for listing and marketing copy, and Social Studio for localized social media content branded for agents.

Live market intelligence and benchmarks that show members how their market and their own business are moving.

An open community of live rooms where members trade insight in real time, with mentor matching that pairs them with operators who have been through the moment they are in.

Inman Select 2.0 begins rolling out to members following Inman Connect San Diego. Additional data and network capabilities will arrive in phases over the year ahead.

Founding partners

Inman 2.0 launches with founding partners that connect the platform to the systems agents already run their businesses on. Lofty, the AI-powered CRM and marketing platform used by agents and teams nationwide, and Side, the brokerage operations platform behind 600 of the country's best real estate companies, whose combined sales volume ranks top 10 nationwide.

"As a leader in real estate technology innovation for the past decade, our agentic AI system was built for the way top-performing agents and brokerages truly work in today's rapidly changing real estate industry. We are thrilled to be a part of Inman's evolving story and to provide the technology platform needed to power Inman 2.0," said Joe Chen, CEO of Lofty.

"Inman has spent four decades earning this industry's trust. We're excited to be their founding partner in providing actionable insights for broker owners and operators. Side exists so the people who own and run their own companies can compete at the highest level without giving anything up. Better information in their hands makes the whole industry stronger," said Guy Gal, co-founder and CEO of Side.

Wanted: A Thousand Storytellers

Alongside the platform, Inman announced "Wanted: A Thousand Storytellers," a nationwide push to recruit a network of citizen reporters. Working agents, brokers, and local market experts will report from inside their own markets, giving Inman coverage of the profession at a scale no single newsroom can reach. Recruitment opens during Inman Connect San Diego.

"Inman has earned the industry's trust for four decades. Inman 2.0 is how we build on that foundation, giving real estate professionals the intelligence they need to run their businesses with confidence. That also means expanding who tells the story of this industry. Through A Thousand Storytellers, we're putting the voices of working professionals alongside our newsroom because the best reporting on real estate comes from the people living it every day. My ambition is straightforward: to make Inman the Bloomberg of residential real estate," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman.

Details on Inman 2.0, Inman Select 2.0, and the storyteller program are available at inman.com. Inman Connect San Diego takes place July 28 through 30 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina.

About Inman

Since 1983, Inman has been the trusted source residential real estate professionals turn to for news, analysis, events, and community. Inman reaches over one million professionals through its digital platforms, newsletters, and live conferences, including the flagship Inman Connect series. Learn more at inman.com.

Media Contact

Ally Aldridge, Director of Marketing, Inman, 1 310-592-5578, [email protected], inman.com

SOURCE Inman