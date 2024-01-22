Inman names 2024 Power Players, Power Brokers, and MLS Reinvented honorees

"We're excited to honor real estate's most powerful executives and founders," Inman Chief Executive Officer Emily Paquette said. "These individuals wield the industry's greatest influence and possess the ability to chart a course towards a brighter future in this new frontier." Post this

This year's 2024 Inman Power Players forms the biggest class yet: 137 leaders and executives, from residential real estate, mortgage, finance and technology, are honored.

2024 Inman Power Players include Andy Florance of CoStar, Glenn Sanford of eXp, Thad Wong of @properties, Mauricio Umansky of The Agency, Helen Hanna Casey of Howard Hanna, and Ryan Schneider of Anywhere. The complete list of winners can be found here.

As part of its expanded real estate awards program, Inman is also celebrating 22 leaders across the industry who are innovating and redefining multiple listing services with its first class of MLS Reinvented honorees. Recipients include Art Carter of CRMLS, Brian Donnellan of BrightMLS, Denee Evans of Council of MLS, Teresa King Kinney of the Miami Association of Realtors and Matt Consalvo from Arizona Regional MLS. The full list of MLS Reinvented honorees can be viewed here.

Also new in 2024, Inman has named its inaugural class of New York Power Brokers, recognizing the individuals who drive the New York City real estate market. The 28 honorees include Scott Durkin of Douglas Elliman, Bess Freedman of Brown Harris Stevens, Pam Liebman of Corcoran, Robert Reffkin of Compass, and Ryan Serhant of SERHANT. All 28 winners can be seen here.

The complete list of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

