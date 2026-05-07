Inman Names 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate as the Next Wave of Standouts Emerges

This year's class represents the innovation, resilience and vision that will shape the future of real estate for years to come. - Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman Post this

Selected through a multi-month public nomination process, winners span five categories: agents, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change. Each honoree was recognized for their impact, leadership and forward-thinking contributions to the industry.

"Inman is proud to recognize this year's Future Leaders who are already making a significant impact on the real estate industry," said Tom Bohn, CEO of Inman. "This year's class represents the innovation, resilience and vision that will shape the future of real estate for years to come."

The 2026 class reflects a diverse group of professionals who are challenging traditional models, embracing new technologies and leading with a fresh perspective on growth, community and client experience.

Among the 2026 Future Leaders in Real Estate are:

Anna Marie Castiglioni, Head of Realtor.com Next, Realtor.com

Felix Bravo, Head of eXp International, eXp Realty

Jonathan Dolphus, President, Broward, Broward, Palm Beaches & St. Lucie REALTORS®

Ujjal "Breeze" Deep Singh, Co‑Team Leader, Team Singh, HomeSmart ICARE Realty

Astghik Abrahamyan, Lead Product Designer, Purlin

Weston Conway, Chief Revenue Officer, Closinglock

Charlotte Brown, Vice President of Product & Design, Qualia

Josh Kuchar, Chief Revenue Officer, Showami

Keegan Siegfried, Founder and CEO, Paramount Home Group

Tucker Blalock, Founder + Managing Broker, The Brokery

For the complete list of this year's award recipients, visit https://www.inman.com/future-leaders-of-real-estate-awards/.

The full portfolio of Inman's real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognize outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with a range of categories highlighting excellence in leadership, marketing, proptech, mortgage, and innovation. Each award celebrates the individuals and companies shaping the future of real estate.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders. With an audience of more than one million professionals, Inman delivers the ideas, insights and connections that drive the industry forward through its website, newsletters, events, awards, education and research.

Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News