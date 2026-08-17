Inman Names Holly Meyer Lucas as Chief Marketing Officer

The longtime real estate leader and marketing expert joins executive team as Inman expands its media channels and strategic partnerships

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman today announced the appointment of Holly Meyer Lucas as Chief Marketing Officer, bringing fresh perspective and experience across real estate, marketing and brand strategy to the company's executive team. She joins Inman as the company continues the buildout of Inman 2.0 and invests in new media channels, partnerships and opportunities for growth and diversification.

Meyer Lucas has spent the last decade at the intersection of real estate, branding and PR, founding and operating high-growth companies while advising some of the industry's most recognizable brands and executives including SoFi, Breezy, Vesta, Social Summit, and the National Auction Association. Her expertise spans traditional marketing and PR, with particular strength in brand strategy, social media, organic audience growth and high-impact influencer and creator campaigns.

As CMO, Meyer Lucas will oversee Inman's brand and marketing efforts, including development of the Inman Media Network, creator and influencer strategy, social media, community partnerships and an expanding portfolio of niche events and collaborations. Her remit will also include Inman's recently announced partnership with Andrew Jevin's Social Summit and the deployment of the company's 1,000 Storyteller campaign alongside newly appointed Chief Operating Officer Constance "Connie" Sayers.

"Holly is deeply respected across the industry, both as a leader and as a trusted advisor to some of the most influential brands and executives in real estate," said Tom Bohn, Chief Executive Officer of Inman. "She has carried the bag as a real estate agent, built successful companies and created opportunities for people around her. I've seen firsthand the impact her ideas have on strategy, marketing and PR. She knows Inman, she knows our audience, and she understands where we are taking the platform. I'm thrilled to have her joining us for this next phase of Inman."

"Inman has been an important part of my professional life for more than a decade. As a real estate leader, it has been the news source I've trusted throughout my career, and at Hype Boss, few platforms have given our clients more meaningful exposure than Inman," said Meyer Lucas. "I'm excited to build new channels for revenue and growth for Inman and do what I do best through storytelling, creating buzz and excitement, and bring positive community-first energy to the industry I love."

Meyer Lucas founded the Meyer Lucas Real Estate Team in 2015 and served as the Founding Principal for Compass in Palm Beach County and served several years on the Executive Committee of Compass' Sports & Entertainment Division. Her industry recognition includes Inman honors as an Innovator and T3 Sixty's Swanepoel Power 200 Rising Stars list.

Under Meyer Lucas' leadership, her Jupiter-based real estate team has closed over $1 billion in sales, more than 2,000 transactions, and represents a who's who roster of professional athletes, celebrities, and other public figures throughout Palm Beach.

In 2023, Meyer Lucas founded Hype Boss, a brand strategy and PR agency whose clients and projects have ranged from some of the nation's most prolific brands to consulting on multi-million dollar creator campaigns, podcasts, sold-out events, and high stakes niche brand activations. Hype Boss has generated millions of digital impressions, asset downloads, resulting in hundreds of thousands of subscribers and millions of dollars in revenue for its clients.

In addition to Hype Boss and the Meyer Lucas Team, Meyer Lucas' portfolio of companies includes a podcast production studio, a co-working and event space, and a real estate coaching community. Each will continue operations with Meyer Lucas' existing leadership teams, while serving their clients and managing ongoing engagements as usual.

ABOUT INMAN

Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events and professional development. For more than 30 years, Inman has informed, connected and inspired real estate professionals through trusted journalism, industry-leading events, expert analysis and a highly engaged professional community. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman's digital platforms, newsletters, conferences and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry's most important conversations, emerging trends and forward-thinking ideas.

To purchase tickets for Inman Connect New York 2027, subscribe to Inman Select, or learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit inman.com.

Media Contact

Ria Iyer, Beringer Capital, 1 4169282166, [email protected], beringercapital.com

SOURCE INMAN