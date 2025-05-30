Inman Names its 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate Celebrating the Next Generation of Industry Titans

Inman is celebrating the 2025 class of rising stars who have distinguished themselves early in their careers. The 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate truly embody the potential to be the next generation of industry titans. Post this

Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, commented, "Inman is celebrating the 2025 class of rising stars who have distinguished themselves early in their careers. The 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate truly embody the potential to be the next generation of industry titans."

A multi-month public nomination process garnered submissions across five categories: agent, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change. The 54 Future Leaders include honorees in each category.

Among the 2025 class of Future Leaders in Real Estate are:

The complete list of Inman's real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with eight distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the companies and individuals at the forefront of the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

