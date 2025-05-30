Inman Names its 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate Celebrating the Next Generation of Industry Titans

Inman honors the brightest achievers under the age of 40 embodying creativity, exceptional leadership, and boundary-pushing innovation within the real estate community.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Inman, the real estate industry's foremost source of news and information, announced its 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate award winners. This year's class of next-generation emerging talents demonstrate leadership and a commitment to driving innovation.
For the second year, Inman put the call out to the real estate community to nominate those young visionaries who are forging new paths, introducing transformative ideas, and making significant contributions to the evolution of real estate practices.
Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman, commented, "Inman is celebrating the 2025 class of rising stars who have distinguished themselves early in their careers. The 2025 Future Leaders in Real Estate truly embody the potential to be the next generation of industry titans."
A multi-month public nomination process garnered submissions across five categories: agent, teams and brokers; marketing and sales; mortgage and finance; technology and data; and advocates for change. The 54 Future Leaders include honorees in each category.
Among the 2025 class of Future Leaders in Real Estate are:
- Conner Morrison, Managing Broker, Corcoran Reverie
- Gabby Maddox Davis, Operating Partner and Owner, Keller Williams West Atlanta
- Chip Murphy, Executive Vice President, Michael Saunders & Company
- Nayi Shen and Michael Bethoney, Team Founders, Nest Seekers
- Lauren Bowen, Senior Vice President of Lead Generation and Conversion, LPT Realty
- Jillian Young, President, Premiere Plus Realty
- Kenny Lee, Senior Economist, StreetEasy
- Alison Adams, Chief of Staff, LPT Realty
- Luca Dahlhausen, Co-Founder and CEO, Realfinity
- Dalip Jaggi, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Revive Real Estate
- Christopher Miller, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Epique Realty
- Ravi Jani, Chief Financial Officer, The Real Brokerage
- Nicole Krouse, Vice President of Marketing, Closinglock
- Mikey Farhina, VP of Marketing, Brivity
- Oliver Goldsmith, Director of Strategic Finance, loanDepot
- Julia Jenkins, Group Product Manager, Luxury Presence
- Jake Hamilton, SVP of Strategy, Lone Wolf Technologies
- Paul Kim, Co-Founder, Chief Architect, Indigo
- Dmitry Krasjko, Technical Architect, ATTOM
For the complete list of this year's award recipients, click here.
The complete list of Inman's real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].
