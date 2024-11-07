Inman On Tour Brand Debuts as part of Expanded 2025 Event Lineup

"Our expanded 2025 event lineup, featuring the new Inman On Tour brand, underscores our commitment to bring Inman's unique insights and networking opportunities to more markets across the country." -- Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. Post this

On March 11-12, 2025, Inman On Tour comes to Nashville for the first time at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and offers a backstage pass to the trends and strategies shaping a faster, smarter, more human real estate industry. Tickets are now on sale.

Under the Inman On Tour brand, Inman will return to Miami (May 20-12, 2025 at the New World Center) and Texas (October 8-9, 2025 at Union Station in Dallas) bringing industry leaders and visionaries together with the Inman community to chart the latest innovations in technology, all designed to help attendees succeed in the 2025 market.

"Our expanded 2025 event lineup, featuring the new Inman On Tour brand, underscores our commitment to bring Inman's unique insights and networking opportunities to more markets across the country," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "From Nashville to Miami to Texas, each event will spotlight local dynamics while also connecting attendees with forward-thinking strategies and innovations that are shaping real estate at every level. We're excited to engage with the industry in new ways, and to continue our mission of connecting and empowering the real estate community coast to coast.

Inman Connect remains the cornerstone flagship events, drawing together the entire real estate ecosystem on a national level. These iconic real estate conferences go beyond local insights, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in the industry's most transformative conversations, build nationwide connections, and seize emerging opportunities that will shape the future of real estate. For those who want to stay ahead of the curve, these flagship gatherings are essential.

Inman Connect New York (January 22-24, 2025) will kick off the new year featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry. The Hilton New York Midtown will be the epicenter of immersive discussions with the smartest and best in the business, interactive workshops, and an abundance of networking opportunities. Tickets are now on sale.

Inman's west coast flagship event moves to the vibrant city of San Diego. Inman Connect San Diego (July 30-August 1, 2025) and will feature a keynote from legendary skateboarder, New York Times best selling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tony Hawk.

San Diego will also play host to elite real estate agents and brokers at Luxury Connect, July 29-30, 2025 at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront.

The recent acquisition of Blueprint 2025 rounds out Inman's events roster next year. Taking place September 16-18, 2025 at The Venetian Las Vegas, Blueprint is the largest, most global gathering of industry leaders and innovators leading the charge in changing the built world. They all come together for three days of networking, learning, and ecosystem advancement.

View the complete list of the 2025 Inman Events here.

Questions about Inman's real estate event program, group tickets, and sponsorship opportunities can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Events

Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs, construction tech startups, and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

