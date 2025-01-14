Inman Opens Nominations for its 2025 Real Estate Awards Program

"We are thrilled to once again recognize the leaders, innovators and up-and-comers who make the real estate industry so vibrant," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "The Inman Awards program is unmatched in its breadth and its commitment to excellence." Post this

"We are thrilled to once again recognize the leaders, innovators and up-and-comers who make the real estate industry so vibrant," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "The Inman Awards program is unmatched in its breadth and its commitment to excellence."

All awards are determined at the sole discretion of the Inman team. Of the eight awards, four of them welcome public nominations. All members of the real estate community are encouraged to submit for Future Leaders in Real Estate, Golden I Club, Inman Innovators, and AI Awards.

Inman awards are the most coveted in the real estate industry. Here is the complete lineup for 2025:

Power Players – Pays tribute to the most innovative and influential executives in the real estate industry. Additionally, Inman will highlight New York Power Brokers and MLS Reinvented. All honorees will be announced ahead of Inman Connect in New York City later this month.

Marketing All-Stars – A nod to the most effective and boundary-pushing real estate marketers who are driving success and impact. Announced March 2025.

Future Leaders in Real Estate – Spotlighting industry achievers under the age of 40 and announced May 2025. Public nominations are now open in six categories:

Agents, teams and brokers

Marketing and sales

Founders / entrepreneurs

Mortgage and finance

Technology / data

Advocate for change

Best of Finance – A celebration of the best and brightest in the mortgage and finance space. Announced June 2025.

Golden I Club – The highest distinction in luxury real estate honors the agents and brokers who hit record-breaking sales and demonstrate excellent service. Public nominations are now open. Winners will be announced at Luxury Connect in July 2025.

Inman Innovators – Recognizes new companies and visionaries driving the future of the real estate industry by turning their big ideas into reality. Public nominations are now open. Winners will be announced August 2025 at Inman Connect San Diego.

Inman AI Awards – Honoring companies that are leveraging advances in artificial intelligence to change the game for the real estate industry, as well as home buyers and sellers. Public nominations in six categories are now open. Winners will be announced October 2025 in these categories:

Top real estate AI startups (less than three years old)

Best use of AI by an agent or team

Best use of AI by a brokerage

Best AI-powered (real estate) platforms

Best use of AI in (real estate) marketing

Most innovative use of AI (by established proptech companies)

Best of Proptech – Spotlights the achievements of the companies and leaders leveraging technology to change the residential real estate landscape. Announced November 2025.

The complete list of Inman's real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

