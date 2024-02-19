Inman Reveals 2024 Global Real Estate Influencers Anchored by Broker and Reality Television Star Ryan Serhant

Inman's 2024 Real Estate Influencers span both coasts and a variety of niches. Each one is blazing trails in technology, marketing and sales while seamlessly leading clients through the biggest transaction of their lives. Post this

From trailblazer Farrah Brittany of The Agency and Sharelle Rosado of Tampa Bay-based Allure Realty to Serhant himself, Inman's 2024 Global Real Estate Influencers span both coasts and across a variety of niches. All have commanded six-figure social media followers to help grow their personal brand, are blazing trails in technology, marketing and sales all while seamlessly leading clients through the biggest transaction of their lives.

"Inman is thrilled to announce the return of its Influencer program, showcasing the expertise and journeys of industry trailblazers," said Inman VP of Industry Engagement Katie Gaudu. "Offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the industry's most recognizable names are navigating the complexities of modern business to meet consumers where they are," Gaudu added.

Inman's Global Real Estate Influencers for 2024 are:

Through curated content spanning tech stacks, marketing strategies and lifestyle insights tailored to consumer demands, the Inman Global Real Estate Influencer program aims to empower real estate professionals with the tools to refine their unique value propositions and elevate their businesses.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], www.inman.com

SOURCE Inman