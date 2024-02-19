Inman Reveals 2024 Global Real Estate Influencers Anchored by Broker and Reality Television Star Ryan Serhant

Inman, the leading media source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, rolled out its 2024 Global Real Estate Influencers revealing a powerhouse roster of taste-makers and agenda-setters navigating the complexities of modern business to meet consumers where they are.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading media source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, unveils an all-star roster of the industry's most compelling voices for the second-annual Inman's Global Real Estate Influencers program.
Last Thursday, Inman rolled out its second-ever class of Global Real Estate Influencers revealing a powerhouse roster of taste-makers and agenda-setters anchored by broker and reality television star Ryan Serhant.
From trailblazer Farrah Brittany of The Agency and Sharelle Rosado of Tampa Bay-based Allure Realty to Serhant himself, Inman's 2024 Global Real Estate Influencers span both coasts and across a variety of niches. All have commanded six-figure social media followers to help grow their personal brand, are blazing trails in technology, marketing and sales all while seamlessly leading clients through the biggest transaction of their lives.
"Inman is thrilled to announce the return of its Influencer program, showcasing the expertise and journeys of industry trailblazers," said Inman VP of Industry Engagement Katie Gaudu. "Offering a behind-the-scenes look at how the industry's most recognizable names are navigating the complexities of modern business to meet consumers where they are," Gaudu added.
Inman's Global Real Estate Influencers for 2024 are:
- Ryan Serhant - Founder, Broker and CEO of SERHANT.
- Farrah Brittany - Agent, The Agency
- Chad Carroll - Founder, The Chad Carroll Group of Compass
- Jordan Cohen - #/1 RE/MAX Agent Worldwide
- Sharelle Rosado - Founder, Allure Realty
- Quiana Watson - Broker, Watson Realty Co.
Through curated content spanning tech stacks, marketing strategies and lifestyle insights tailored to consumer demands, the Inman Global Real Estate Influencer program aims to empower real estate professionals with the tools to refine their unique value propositions and elevate their businesses.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
