Inman Reveals the 2025 AI Award Winners Transforming Real Estate Through Innovation

According to Emily Paquette, Chief Executive Officer of Inman. "The 2025 AI Award winners represent the cutting edge of innovation, demonstrating how AI can enhance efficiency, improve customer experiences, and create entirely new possibilities for the industry. We're proud to recognize their groundbreaking work."

The 2025 honorees span six categories, highlighting groundbreaking AI-powered products, services, and platforms, as well as the agents, teams, and brokerages maximizing their businesses with these solutions. From intelligent automation tools to innovative marketing applications, this year's winners are proving that AI is a powerful catalyst for industry transformation.

The 2025 AI Awards winners

Top Real Estate AI Startups (less than three years old):

Best Use of AI by an Agent or Team:

Best Use of AI by a Brokerage:

Best AI-Powered Platform:

Best Use of AI in Marketing:

Most Innovative Use of AI:

The complete list of 2025 AI Awards winners, including detailed profiles of their innovative solutions, can be found on the Inman website at inman.com/awards.

Information on Inman's full slate of real estate industry awards can be found at inman.com/awards.

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with multiple distinctive award programs throughout the year. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, leadership, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

