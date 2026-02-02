Inman Unveils Class of 2026 Power Players, New York Power Brokers and MLS Power Executive Award Winners

"These Power Players represent the visionaries and changemakers who are defining what's next for real estate," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "Their leadership and innovation set the standard for excellence in our industry." Post this

"These Power Players represent the visionaries and changemakers who are defining what's next for real estate," said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "Their leadership and innovation set the standard for excellence in our industry."

The 2026 Power Player honorees include:

Damian Eales, CEO, Realtor.com

Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Office, CoStar

Varun Krishna, CEO, Rocket Companies & Rocket Mortgage

Robert Reffkin, CEO, Compass,

Nykia Wright, CEO, National Association of REALTORS

The complete list of this year's Power Players award winners can be found at https://www.inman.com/power-players-awards/

New York Power Brokers

For the third consecutive year, Inman recognizes exceptional leaders in the New York real estate community with the New York Power Brokers award. The honorees navigate one of the world's most competitive and dynamic markets with expertise and innovation that sets industry benchmarks.

The 2026 New York Power Broker honorees include:

Robert Reffkin, CEO of Compass

Ryan Serhant, Founder & CEO of SERHANT.

Michael Liebowitz, CEO & Director of Douglas Elliman

Bess Freedman, CEO of Brown Harris Stevens

Stefani Berkin, President of R New York

The complete list of New York Power Brokers can be found at https://www.inman.com/new-york-power-brokers-awards/

MLS Power Executive

Inman Awards celebrates leaders who are transforming the MLS landscape with the MLS Power Executive award (formerly MLS Reinvented). These executives are implementing cutting-edge technologies and establishing new standards for efficiency and collaboration across multiple listing services.

The 2026 MLS Power Executive honorees include:

Denee Evans, CEO of Council of MLS

Sam DeBord, CEO of Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)

Teresa King Kinney, CEO of Miami REALTORS®

AnneMarie DeCatsye, CEO of Canopy MLS

Matt Consalvo, CEO of Arizona Regional MLS

The complete list of MLS Power Executive winners can be found at https://www.inman.com/mls-power-exec-awards/

The complete catalog of Inman's real estate industry awards can be found at https://www.inman.com/awards./. Questions about Inman's awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry through multiple distinctive categories. Each award spotlights the companies and individuals advancing the industry—from traditional brokerage and finance to proptech, marketing, leadership, and AI innovation.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Media Contact

Denise Robbins, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

