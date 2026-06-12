Inman Unveils Reimagined Event Experience Ahead of Inman Connect San Diego 2026

"Inman Connect events have long been the place where the most important conversations in real estate happen." - Inman CEO, Tom Bohn. Post this

"Inman Connect events have long been the place where the most important conversations in real estate happen," said Bohn. "This year we're creating more ways for people to participate in those conversations. Whether through expanded workshop experiences, new media opportunities, community engagement or personal brand development, we're building an event experience that reflects how professionals learn, connect and build influence today."

Built around the theme "The Reset Is Here. Build What's Next.," ICSD 2026 will convene real estate's leading executives, operators and innovators for conversations on the forces reshaping residential real estate. The expanded agenda will feature more than 150 speakers across keynotes, workshops, breakout sessions and roundtables, with new formats designed to encourage deeper audience participation, practical learning, networking and connection throughout the event.

Realtor.com has been named the event's Titanium Sponsor, reinforcing its commitment to supporting real estate agents and brokerages. Additional sponsors include SoFi, Lofty, LPT and Constant Contact, with more partners expected to be announced. ICSD attendees, speakers, and sponsors can expect to see changes to Inman events starting with ICSD this summer. Full details outlining the specific enhancements outlined below.

1.) ENHANCED AGENDA:

The ICSD agenda will center around the topics dominating industry conversations today, while being presented in fresh, innovative formats. Topics will include artificial intelligence, brokerage profitability, recruiting, leadership, luxury real estate, consumer trust, operational excellence and emerging business models.

Headline sessions include:

The Big Reset

A CEO-level conversation examining growth, consolidation, recruiting and competitive strategy featuring Chris Czarnecki, CEO and President of Keller Williams; Erik Carlson, CEO of RE/MAX Holdings; Mike Miedler, President and CEO of Century 21; and Aaron Kirman, Founder and CEO of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California.

NAR Unfiltered: Nykia Wright on What's Changed and What's Next

National Association of Realtors CEO Nykia Wright takes the Inman stage for a candid discussion on NAR's transformation, rebuilding trust and the future of organized real estate.

Leading Real Estate on Your Own Terms

An executive leadership conversation featuring Kamini Lane, President and CEO of Coldwell Banker Realty; Sherry Chris, advisor, consultant and industry leader; and Clelia Peters, Managing Partner of ERA Ventures.

2.) NEW INMAN COMMUNITY PLATFORM:

ICSD will mark the introduction of an enhanced online platform - Inman Community, designed to help attendees at Inman events build meaningful relationships before, during and after their in-person experience. The platform creates opportunities for networking, collaboration, referrals and ongoing conversation, extending the value of the event well beyond three days in San Diego. Event ticket holders can visit community.inman.com to access the private ICSD "Inman Community" to begin engaging with speakers, attendees, and sponsors ahead of the event's kick-off.

3.) CEO CONNECT RETURNS:

For senior executives, brokerage leaders and operators, CEO Connect will return as an exclusive add-on experience held ahead of the main event. The program is designed for leaders responsible for growth, strategy, profitability, succession planning and operational decision-making, with limited capacity and a focus on high-value peer connection. CEO Connect is limited to 150 seats and access is granted through an application process, ensuring valuable peer-to-peer connection for attendees.

The enhanced agenda will highlight topics such as AI policy, CEO-to-CEO conversations, the reset at NAR, and leadership roundtables in a fresh, innovative format.

Senior executives and decision makers are encouraged to apply for access to CEO Connect at inman.com/events

4.) PARTNERSHIP WITH BREEZY:

ICSD will offer attendees complimentary access to the robust new real estate app, Breezy, as the event's official AI-powered productivity partner. Attendees will be able to capture key insights using Breezy's robust Notetaker feature, organize takeaways and revisit important conversations while remaining fully present and engaged in the live event experience. Additionally, attendees will have complimentary access to the app's AI Assistant feature and can track contacts using the app's Pipeline feature. The partnership reflects Inman's broader commitment to helping professionals stay present during industry events and turn ideas into action long after the event concludes.

5.) PERSONAL BRAND ENHANCEMENTS FOR SPEAKERS AND ATTENDEES:

Furthering Inman's continued commitment to helping professionals maximize the value of their event participation, Inman has partnered with PR and creative agency Hype Boss to bring expanded personal brand and visibility opportunities to ICSD.

Through the partnership, speakers, attendees and sponsors will have access to exclusive brand enhancement offerings designed to extend the impact of their participation long after the event concludes. Speakers will receive additional visibility support around their sessions, including content, social media and PR opportunities, while attendees and sponsors can participate in personal brand blueprint sessions and content creation experiences designed to strengthen their professional presence and thought leadership.

"We are thrilled to engage with Hype Boss at this level," said Bohn. "As personal brand and digital influence continue to play a larger role in how industry leaders build authority, we saw an opportunity to offer our community additional support beyond the stage. Hype Boss brings deep expertise in personal brand strategy, PR, social media and positioning, making them a natural partner for this next evolution of the Inman Connect experience."

6.) ON-SITE PODCAST STUDIO:

Among the anticipated additions is the debut of the Inman Connect podcast studio - a new editorial content initiative, giving select attendees, speakers and sponsors the opportunity to participate in thought leadership conversations, which will be distributed through Inman's growing podcast network and shared with Inman Select subscribers. The podcast studio will create a dedicated content hub inside the event, supporting Inman's initiative to create new opportunities for industry leaders to share ideas, build visibility and contribute to conversations that continue long after the event concludes.

Registration Is Now Open Advanced-rate registration is available through June 29, allowing attendees to save $200 before standard pricing takes effect on June 30. To view the full agenda and register, visit www.inman.com/events.

ABOUT INMAN

Inman is the leading source of real estate news, insights, events, and professional development. For more than 30 years, Inman has informed, connected, and inspired real estate professionals through trusted journalism, industry-leading events, expert analysis, and a highly engaged professional community. Reaching more than one million real estate professionals, Inman's digital platforms, newsletters, conferences, and live stages serve as a central hub for the industry's most important conversations, emerging trends, and forward-thinking ideas. To purchase tickets for Inman Connect San Diego 2026, subscribe to Inman Select, and learn more about sponsorship opportunities, visit inman.com.

ABOUT BREEZY

Breezy is an AI-powered app built for real estate professionals, giving agents key time-saving tools in one sleek, thoughtfully designed experience. Features include Comps, Notetaker, AI Assistant, Pipeline, and Underbuilt Radar, allowing agents to capture meeting notes with AI, manage their pipeline, and uncover valuable property insights within a single streamlined platform. Founded by industry leader James Harris, Breezy helps agents automate administrative tasks, stay organized, identify new opportunities, and focus on what matters most - serving clients and growing their business. With more than 10,000 users, Breezy is available for download on the App Store and Google Play. Learn more at breezy.com.

ABOUT HYPE BOSS

Hype Boss is a branding, public relations, and creative agency that helps businesses, organizations, and founders build stronger connections with their audiences, customers, and communities. Founded by Holly Meyer Lucas, the Hype Boss team is the strategic storytellers, public relations professionals, event and activation specialists, content creators, and brand strategists that founders and executives need to help their teams increase visibility, drive growth, strengthen reputations, and cultivate meaningful engagement through creative, results-driven campaigns. From launching emerging brands to elevating established organizations, Hype Boss develops tailored strategies that build niche awareness, generate opportunity, and support long-term success. For more information, visit hypeboss.com.

Media Contact

Ally Aldridge, Inman News, 1 800-321-7888, [email protected], https://www.inman.com/

SOURCE Inman News