Inman Unveils Winners of the 2024 Best of Proptech Awards

"For the second consecutive year, Inman celebrates the companies, products and leaders that are building the future of real estate," Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. "These honorees are pioneering new pathways in residential proptech, pushing the industry to new heights of growth and transformation." Post this

"For the second consecutive year, Inman celebrates the companies, products and leaders that are building the future of real estate," Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. "These honorees are pioneering new pathways in residential proptech, pushing the industry to new heights of growth and transformation."

Selected by the Inman editorial team, the Best of Proptech award winners were selected in four categories – Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction, and Venture Capital – and include:

Alternative Financing

Nora Apsel , Morty

, Morty Michael Bremer , Calque

, Calque Nima Ghamsari , Blend

, Blend Alex Lofton , Landed

, Landed Mike Lorino , AssumeList

Entrepreneurs

Doug Brien , Mynd

, Mynd Mike Jansta , Xome

, Xome Ben Madick , Matic

, Matic Scott Martino , Endpoint

, Endpoint Nikki Pechet , Homebound

Innovation in Construction

Steve Glenn , Plant Prefab

, Plant Prefab Aaron Levy , Casata

, Casata Tommy Rakes , Guerdon

, Guerdon Sean Roberts , Villa

, Villa Paolo Tiramani , Boxabl

Venture Capital

View the complete list of the 2024 Best of Proptech award recipients here.

Questions about Inman's real estate awards programs can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, and AI.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-658-9252, [email protected], www.inman.com

SOURCE Inman; Inman