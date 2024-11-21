Inman Unveils Winners of the 2024 Best of Proptech Awards

Inman celebrates those at the forefront of property technology innovation and redefining the real estate industry with its 2024 Best of Proptech Awards
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announces the 2024 winners of the Best of Proptech Awards. This prestigious recognition celebrates those who are at the forefront of property technology (proptech) innovation and redefining the real estate industry.
As technology alters everything from the way homes are built to the way they're financed, keeping a focus on the proptech landscape offers Inman readers a bird's-eye view of the rapid pace of real estate change. This year's Best of Proptech award winners exemplify the way tech can be integrated to streamline and manage services and processes, providing new ways for real estate professionals to scale to their businesses.
"For the second consecutive year, Inman celebrates the companies, products and leaders that are building the future of real estate," Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. "These honorees are pioneering new pathways in residential proptech, pushing the industry to new heights of growth and transformation."
Selected by the Inman editorial team, the Best of Proptech award winners were selected in four categories – Alternative Financing, Entrepreneurs, Innovation in Construction, and Venture Capital – and include:
Alternative Financing
- Nora Apsel, Morty
- Michael Bremer, Calque
- Nima Ghamsari, Blend
- Alex Lofton, Landed
- Mike Lorino, AssumeList
Entrepreneurs
- Doug Brien, Mynd
- Mike Jansta, Xome
- Ben Madick, Matic
- Scott Martino, Endpoint
- Nikki Pechet, Homebound
Innovation in Construction
- Steve Glenn, Plant Prefab
- Aaron Levy, Casata
- Tommy Rakes, Guerdon
- Sean Roberts, Villa
- Paolo Tiramani, Boxabl
Venture Capital
- Jeffrey Berman, Camber Creek
- David Eisenberg, Zigg Capital
- Constance Freedman, Moderne Ventures
- Paul Levine, Sapphire Ventures
- Spencer Rascoff, 75 & Sunny
About Inman Awards
Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with six distinctive categories. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, and AI.
About Inman
Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.
