Inman Unveils Winners of the 2025 Best of Proptech Awards

Inman celebrates the most comprehensive recognition of property technology innovation to date, honoring leaders across ten categories transforming the residential real estate landscape
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inman, the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders, today announces the 2025 winners of the Best of Proptech Awards. This year marks a significant expansion of the program, with winners recognized across 10 categories that span the entire proptech ecosystem, from fintech and construction innovation to AI automation and sustainability.
The Best of Proptech Awards celebrate those at the forefront of property technology innovation who are fundamentally reshaping how homes are built, financed, bought, sold, and managed. As proptech continues to revolutionize the residential real estate industry, this recognition spotlights the entrepreneurs, companies, and investors driving transformative change.
"Proptech is moving fast and reshaping the industry in real time." said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "This year's winners aren't just improving the tools we use. They are redefining how homes are bought, sold, financed, and built. That kind of progress is why we expanded to 10 categories. The innovation happening across real estate right now deserves to be seen and celebrated."
Selected by the Inman editorial team, the 2025 Best of Proptech award winners represent excellence across these categories:
Fintech & Alternative Homeownership
Recognizing companies revolutionizing how consumers access, finance, and own homes through innovative financial products and equity models.
- Arrived
- Unison
- Homeward
- Pairgap
- Calque
- Figure
- Bilt
- Hometap
- Unlock
- Roam
Proptech Founders & Visionaries
Honoring the entrepreneurs and thought leaders whose vision and leadership are shaping the future of property technology.
- Eric Wu
- Max Simkoff
- Chris Gray
- Clelia Warburg Peters
- Jeff Turner
- Cecilian Partners
- Ben Kinney
- Gary Beasley
- Joe Skousen
- Michael Lucarelli
- Katherine Winston
- Heather Harmon
- Drew Meyers
Housing & Construction Innovation
Celebrating companies transforming how homes are designed, built, and delivered through advanced manufacturing, modular construction, and architectural technology.
- Plant Prefab
- Higharc
- Connect Homes
- Boxabl
- Abodu
- Steel-IQ
- Auar
- Diamond Age
- Zonda
Venture Capital
Recognizing the investment leaders backing the next generation of proptech innovation and providing the capital to scale transformative ideas.
- Fifth Wall
- Camber Creek
- Moderne Ventures
- Zigg Capital
- 75 & Sunny
- Era Ventures
- Thomvest Ventures
- MetaProp
AI & Automation in Real Estate
Spotlighting companies leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and create operational efficiencies.
- Restb.ai
- Waltz AI
- Voiceflip
- Tavant
- BoldTrail
- Oppy
Transaction & Brokerage Innovation
Honoring platforms and technologies that are modernizing the real estate transaction process, from contract to close.
- Endpoint
- Final Offer
- Propy
- Goby Homes
- Closinglock
- Rechat
- CloudCMA (by Lone Wolf)
- SkySlop
- Qualia
- Snapdoor
Data & Intelligence Platforms
Celebrating companies providing the analytics, insights, and property intelligence that power smarter real estate decisions.
- Attom
- Cotality
- Local Logic
- Altos Research
- AirDNA
- Cherre
- Percy ai
- Scout
- House Canary
SaaS & Productivity Tools
Recognizing software solutions that enhance agent and brokerage productivity, from CRM systems to marketing automation platforms.
- MoxiWorks
- Follow Up Boss
- Luxury Presence
- Courted
- Delta Media Group
- Realforce
- Ylopo
- Lofty
- Maverick Systems
- Perchwell
- Cloze
- RentRedi
Consumer Experience & Marketplace Innovation
Spotlighting companies that are transforming how consumers search for, evaluate, and transact in real estate.
- Zillow
- Opendoor
- Sundae
- Realtor.com
- Roofstock
- HomeLight
- OJO
- Apartment List
- Nestfully
- Homelight
- Orchard
- Aven
- Pacaso
- EquityProtect
- Homes.com
Sustainability & Climate Resilience
Honoring companies addressing the climate crisis through sustainable building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and resilient construction methods.
- Mighty Buildings
- ICON
- Plant Prefab
- Harbinger Homes
- 75F
- Pearl Certification
- TimberHP
The proptech sector has matured dramatically, and this year's winners demonstrate the industry's evolution from disruptive startups to essential infrastructure. Whether making homeownership more accessible, reducing construction waste, or using AI to deliver better service, these companies are creating measurable impact across the residential real estate value chain.
