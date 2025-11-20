Inman Unveils Winners of the 2025 Best of Proptech Awards

"This year's winners aren't just improving the tools we use. They are redefining how homes are bought, sold, financed, and built. That kind of progress is why we expanded to 10 categories. The innovation happening across real estate right now deserves to be seen and celebrated." Post this

"Proptech is moving fast and reshaping the industry in real time." said Emily Paquette, CEO of Inman. "This year's winners aren't just improving the tools we use. They are redefining how homes are bought, sold, financed, and built. That kind of progress is why we expanded to 10 categories. The innovation happening across real estate right now deserves to be seen and celebrated."

Selected by the Inman editorial team, the 2025 Best of Proptech award winners represent excellence across these categories:

Fintech & Alternative Homeownership

Recognizing companies revolutionizing how consumers access, finance, and own homes through innovative financial products and equity models.

Arrived

Unison

Homeward

Pairgap

Calque

Figure

Bilt

Hometap

Unlock

Roam

Proptech Founders & Visionaries

Honoring the entrepreneurs and thought leaders whose vision and leadership are shaping the future of property technology.

Eric Wu

Max Simkoff

Chris Gray

Clelia Warburg Peters

Jeff Turner

Cecilian Partners

Ben Kinney

Gary Beasley

Joe Skousen

Michael Lucarelli

Katherine Winston

Heather Harmon

Drew Meyers

Housing & Construction Innovation

Celebrating companies transforming how homes are designed, built, and delivered through advanced manufacturing, modular construction, and architectural technology.

Plant Prefab

Higharc

Connect Homes

Boxabl

Abodu

Steel-IQ

Auar

Diamond Age

Zonda

Venture Capital

Recognizing the investment leaders backing the next generation of proptech innovation and providing the capital to scale transformative ideas.

Fifth Wall

Camber Creek

Moderne Ventures

Zigg Capital

75 & Sunny

Era Ventures

Thomvest Ventures

MetaProp

AI & Automation in Real Estate

Spotlighting companies leveraging artificial intelligence and automation to streamline workflows, enhance decision-making, and create operational efficiencies.

Restb.ai

Waltz AI

Voiceflip

Tavant

BoldTrail

Oppy

Transaction & Brokerage Innovation

Honoring platforms and technologies that are modernizing the real estate transaction process, from contract to close.

Endpoint

Final Offer

Propy

Goby Homes

Closinglock

Rechat

CloudCMA (by Lone Wolf)

SkySlop

Qualia

Snapdoor

Data & Intelligence Platforms

Celebrating companies providing the analytics, insights, and property intelligence that power smarter real estate decisions.

Attom

Cotality

Local Logic

Altos Research

AirDNA

Cherre

Percy ai

Scout

House Canary

SaaS & Productivity Tools

Recognizing software solutions that enhance agent and brokerage productivity, from CRM systems to marketing automation platforms.

MoxiWorks

Follow Up Boss

Luxury Presence

Courted

Delta Media Group

Realforce

Ylopo

Lofty

Maverick Systems

Perchwell

Cloze

RentRedi

Consumer Experience & Marketplace Innovation

Spotlighting companies that are transforming how consumers search for, evaluate, and transact in real estate.

Zillow

Opendoor

Sundae

Realtor.com

Roofstock

HomeLight

OJO

Apartment List

Nestfully

Orchard

Aven

Pacaso

EquityProtect

Homes.com

Sustainability & Climate Resilience

Honoring companies addressing the climate crisis through sustainable building practices, energy-efficient technologies, and resilient construction methods.

Mighty Buildings

ICON

Plant Prefab

Harbinger Homes

75F

Pearl Certification

TimberHP

The proptech sector has matured dramatically, and this year's winners demonstrate the industry's evolution from disruptive startups to essential infrastructure. Whether making homeownership more accessible, reducing construction waste, or using AI to deliver better service, these companies are creating measurable impact across the residential real estate value chain.

The complete list of 2025 Best of Proptech award winners is available at https://www.inman.com/awards/.

About Inman Awards

Inman Awards recognizes outstanding accomplishments across the residential real estate industry with multiple distinctive programs throughout the year. Each award shines a spotlight on the most deserving companies and individuals in the real estate industry, as well as in specialties including mortgage and finance, marketing, proptech, AI, and luxury real estate. The awards program includes Power Players, MLS Reinvented, Marketing All-Stars, Future Leaders, Best of Finance, Golden I Club, Innovator Awards, AI Awards, and Best of Proptech.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives, and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends, and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

