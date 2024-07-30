Inman's Flagship Event for the Real Estate Industry, Inman Connect, Moves to San Diego in 2025

"After an amazing five year run in Las Vegas, we're excited to bring the magic of our flagship real estate event, Inman Connect, to the San Diego waterfront," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. Post this

"After an amazing five year run in Las Vegas, we're excited to bring the magic of our flagship event, Inman Connect, to the San Diego waterfront," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. "For the real estate industry, this event is truly the big one, and I'm excited for Connect veterans and newcomers alike to experience what we have planned."

Famed professional skateboarder, New York Times bestselling author, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tony Hawk is the first announced keynote speaker. He'll be joined by industry experts and thought leaders from both inside and outside the real estate alongside an abundance of networking opportunities that will go beyond the conventional and focus on what's trending and what's next for residential housing marketplace.

Inman Connect San Diego will bring industry leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries together with the Inman community of agents and brokers to explore the latest developments in residential real estate, including innovations in proptech while helping attendees excel in the housing market.

Early bird tickets for Inman Connect San Diego are on sale now for $799.

For more than 25 years, Inman Connect real estate conferences have brought together professionals from across the country for insights on the latest trends, market analysis, business planning, skills-building and networking.

The new west coast location rounds out Inman's roster of premier real estate conferences: Inman Connect Austin (October 9, 2024 at Brazos Hall; tickets are on sale), Inman Connect New York (January 22-25, 2025), and Inman Connect Miami (May 20-21, 2025).

View the complete list of Inman Events here.

Questions about Inman's real estate event program can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Events

Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

Follow Inman on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

Press Center:

www.inman.com/about/press/

Media Contact

Media Contact, Inman, 1 510-258-0138, [email protected], inman.com

SOURCE Inman