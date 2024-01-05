Inman's Flagship Real Estate Events Expand into New Markets in 2024

"For more than 25 years, Inman Connect has been where the smartest minds in real estate gather to make sense of the present and chart a course into the future," said Inman CEO Emily Paquette. Post this

"For more than 25 years, Inman Connect has been where the smartest minds in real estate gather to make sense of the present and chart a course into the future," Inman CEO Emily Paquette said. "By bringing our iconic event franchise to the vibrant cities of Miami and Austin, we'll allow even more real estate agents, brokers, and tech founders to experience the magic of Inman Connect."

Inman Connect will come to Miami Beach for the first time May 21-22, 2024 at the New World Center for an immersive experience that will go beyond the conventional and focus on what's trending and what's next for real estate. With industry leaders including Santiago Arana of The Agency, Fredrik Eklund, founder of the Eklund-Gomes Team at Douglas Elliman, and Elliman's Dina Goldentayer, Inman Connect Miami will delve into the dynamics of commissions, explore the intricacies of global buyers, and offer insights into what lies ahead. The event, which counts ShowingTime+ as a sponsor, is being held in partnership with the Miami Association of Realtors. Tickets are on sale now for $399.

The one-day Inman Connect Austin event will take place on October 9, 2024 at Brazos Hall (tickets are now on sale) and will explore the technology breakthroughs, like artificial intelligence, that are changing the real estate industry.

The new real estate events join the flagship three-day Inman Connect New York (January 23-25, 2024) and Inman Connect Las Vegas (July 30-August 1, 2024) to create a constellation of the premier real estate events in the country featuring the most interesting speakers from both inside and outside the real estate industry and an abundance of networking opportunities.

View the complete list of the 2024 Inman Events here.

Questions about Inman's real estate event program can be directed to [email protected].

About Inman Events

Inman Events are built for the entire residential real estate ecosystem and for every player in that ecosystem to share ideas and connect. Agents, brokers, executives, tech and finance professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, and more gather to learn, network, and forge essential relationships.

About Inman

Inman is the leading news source for real estate agents, brokers, executives and technology leaders who gain useful advice on the industry's top stories, trends and developments that help them grow their businesses and stay ahead of the competition. With an audience of over one million professionals, Inman's pages and stages are where the industry goes to find the most innovative ideas and new business models, through our website, newsletters, events, awards, education, research, and subscriptions.

