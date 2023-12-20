Inman's Triple-I Survey Demonstrates Impact of Interest Rates, Commission Lawsuit Verdict on Real Estate Professionals

"It was eye-opening to examine the arc of industry sentiment from August through November," said Chris LeBarton, Inman Director of Research. "The survey results speak volumes about how much has changed, and what real estate professionals think will come to pass 12 months from now." Post this

"It was eye-opening to examine the arc of industry sentiment from August through November," said Chris LeBarton, Inman Director of Research. "The survey results speak volumes about how much has changed, and what real estate professionals think will come to pass 12 months from now."

The survey uncovered countless takeaways for industry decision-makers, including:

Over 50% of agents & broker-owners said the likeliest Sitzer | Burnett verdict outcomes are cooperative compensation going optional and falling Realtor enrollment.

That represents a 30 percentage point increase from an August agent survey.

Homebuyers can expect more paperwork: 30% of broker-owners now require buyer agency agreements, while 15% now request their agents use them.

Following the verdict, nearly two-thirds of brokerage leaders expect those same homebuyers to view their commissions negatively.

While their clients still mostly seem unaware or unwilling to talk commissions, nearly 15% of agents said they've had buyers ask about the lawsuits.

This handful of insights is part of a comprehensive dataset available exclusively to Inman Intel subscribers.

Inman Intel, the data and research arm for the industry's leading news source, surveys its community monthly to track sentiment and provide actionable information in a critical period for decision-makers. Inman Intel's December Triple-I survey is now open. Results from the previous month's survey are released on the third Wednesday of each month.

