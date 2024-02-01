Inmar Intelligence's Automotive Data Science Now Available Through Orbee

"This integration is a testament to Orbee's vision to integrate the ecosystem to make advanced data science available to every dealership large or small," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. Post this

"This integration is a testament to Orbee's vision to integrate the ecosystem to make advanced data science available to every dealership large or small," stated Atul Patel, Co-Founder and CEO of Orbee. "Inmar's commitment to data-driven decisioning and marketing will set a new standard in the automotive first-party data landscape."

Key to this integration are the innovative Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) established by Inmar. These include the Reactivation Rate, which scores the likelihood of a customer returning to a dealership, and the Spend Rate, which assesses customer spending propensity. These metrics are crucial in predicting customer actions and tailoring strategies that maximize both engagement and revenue potential for dealerships.

"Inmar is excited to integrate with Orbee to bring our advanced data science capabilities directly into the hands of automotive dealerships. By integrating our algorithms, rich in dealership features and consumer behavior patterns, with Orbee's robust platform, together, we are enhancing data accessibility and revolutionizing the way dealerships interact with and understand their customers. Inmar's focus remains steadfast on empowering the automotive retail industry with actionable insights, predictive analytics and tools that drive customer engagement and loyalty, bringing a new level of sophistication and effectiveness to dealership marketing strategies. We believe this integration will set a new benchmark in how first-party data is utilized, ensuring every dealer, regardless of size, can make data-driven decisions to optimize their operations and marketing efforts." stated Rob Weisberg, President of Inmar's MarTech division.

To learn more about this new addition to Orbee's Data Marketplace, schedule a demo with Orbee at NADA 2024.

About Orbee, Inc.

Orbee provides analytics, data, and automation middleware solutions to the automotive industry. Franchise and independent dealers and large dealership groups utilize Orbee's platform to measure marketing investments with campaign analytics, understand shopper behaviors with its customer journeys, manage and control their first and third-party data with tag management, reach buyers everywhere with omnichannel marketing, leverage 1:1 engagement with personalized messaging, comply with safeguard data laws with regulatory compliance and enable their tech teams with powerful APIs and SDKs. The company partners with dealer-centric media agencies, service providers, and OEM programs to expand the reach of its powerful technologies. To learn more about Orbee's powerful marketing technology, please visit orbee.com and follow Orbee on LinkedIn. Connect with Orbee in person by visiting us at upcoming events.

About Inmar

For more than 40 years — through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology — we've been uncovering valuable insights that make it easier for brands and retailers to understand, predict and meet the personalized needs of shoppers. Today, we continue to empower brands and retailers to maximize value to their customers by offering the leading self-service loyalty platform — with best-in-class audience selection, hyper-personalization of incentives + media, advanced analytics, and enhanced measurement. Thanks to proprietary technology, we can apply hundreds of contextual rules to each incentive, creative element, and copy, ensuring personalized media and offers that resonate with shoppers and deliver enhanced results for retailers and advertisers. For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.





Media Contact

Chris Vazquez, Orbee, (949) 316-3921, [email protected], orbee.com

Kris Beutel, Inmar Intelligence, (000) 000-0000, [email protected], inmar.com

Twitter

SOURCE Orbee