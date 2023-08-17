InMarket Named "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InMarket, a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising, has today been named the "Best Mobile Marketing Platform" in the 6th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program by MarTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry.

InMarket's award-winning platform, including analytics, audiences, real-time activation and attribution, was designed to help marketers supercharge growth and return on ad spend (ROAS) by better understanding why consumers shop and when and where to best reach them. Whether at-home, on-the-go or in-store, InMarket's real-time activation solution Moments serves up engaging and contextual experiences throughout the shopper journey, driving market-leading engagement rates that average 6x the industry benchmark*.

Coupled with InMarket's award-winning measurement capabilities, Lift Conversation Index (LCI), marketers have the opportunity to monitor and analyze campaign success in-flight, ensuring every campaign is optimized. In a recent study titled Getting Smart About Media Waste, InMarket and CMO Council found that brands who were not leveraging LCI's always-on, real-time optimization had the opportunity to optimize 75% or more of their media spend allowing them to make the most out of each and every dollar spent.

"We're thrilled to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough as the Best Mobile Marketing Platform. The powerful combination of our insights, real-time advertising capabilities, inflight optimization and omni-channel measurement capabilities is yielding incredible outcomes for our clients," said Todd Morris, CEO of InMarket. "This recognition is a true testament to the entire InMarket team, who is constantly working to better serve our clients and drive the best outcomes possible."

The 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards marks InMarket's third win from the prestigious program. Alongside this year's recognition of "Best Mobile Marketing Platform," InMarket has previously been named "Best Advertising Measurement Platform" (2022) and "Best Location Based Marketing Platform" (2021).

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 19 different countries throughout the world.

"Brands need to understand the when and where in order to best connect with consumers at the right time, and improve the effectiveness of their digital marketing investments. InMarket leads the way in closing the digital and real-world gap via mobile," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With InMarket, marketers not only better engage their desired audiences in relevant, timely ways, but their innovative solutions provide the ability to help drive greater efficiencies and superior results for marketers looking for more accountable, consumer-centric marketing programs."

*Google Ads Mobile Benchmark for Average CTR, 2019

About InMarket

Since 2010, InMarket has been a leader in 360-degree marketing intelligence and real-time advertising for thousands of major brands. Through InMarket's data-driven marketing platforms, brands can build targeted audiences, activate real-time omni-channel marketing programs, and measure the success of those programs in driving sales.

InMarket holds more than 25 patents across location, attribution, and digital marketing, and was awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards, along with a 2023 Sales and Marketing Technology Award for its innovative technology. InMarket was also awarded two Outstanding Achievements at the 2023 Internet Advertising Competition for Best Consumer Goods and Best Technology Integrated Ad Campaigns. InMarket's nationwide team is united across more than 30 states. For more information, visit inmarket.com.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

