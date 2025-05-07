Inn at Diamond Cove Reopens May 22 for 2025 Season: Maine Island Getaway in Casco Bay Offers Fresh Ways to Unwind

"We aim to make every stay effortless and memorable, with the magic of the island taking center stage." — Erik O'Brien, General Manager Post this

"Each season, we look for thoughtful ways to enhance the guest experience while honoring the unique history and natural beauty of this island," said Erik O'Brien, General Manager of the Inn at Diamond Cove. "Whether someone's visiting for the first time or returning with family, we want the experience to feel effortless and memorable, with the magic of the island taking center stage."

Opening alongside the Inn on May 22, Diamond's Edge Restaurant and Marina will offer lunch and dinner service throughout the season. Known for its waterfront views and dockside ambiance, the restaurant is a longstanding favorite among guests and boaters. Outdoor fire pits with expanded seating areas create more space to gather and enjoy the ocean air. Live music will return this season, with a full schedule of events to be announced soon. Additionally, online ordering will be available for added convenience. Hours vary, so guests are encouraged to check the website for current hours and menus.

A Stay Steeped in History

Originally home to Fort McKinley, built between 1891 and 1907 to defend Portland Harbor during the Spanish-American War, Great Diamond Island still retains much of its military past through preserved architecture and landscape. The Inn, rebuilt from former army barracks and opened in 2015, has been meticulously restored to maintain its original character. Inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 2023, the Inn blends the island's storied past with modern comfort.

Accessible only by ferry, water taxi, or private boat, the island is a peaceful retreat where golf carts and bicycles serve as the primary mode of transportation. The Inn features spacious island condominiums with balconies, along with a heated outdoor pool and hot tub, tennis courts, and indoor recreational offerings including a yoga studio, basketball court, duckpin bowling, and arcade games. Families and couples alike are drawn to its relaxed pace and distinctive character.

Early Escape Package

New this year, early-season packages start at $299 per night for select weekend stays: May 22–26, May 30–June 1, and June 6–8, 2025. The offer includes daily breakfast, a dinner for two at Diamond's Edge Restaurant, and Saturday evening live music with a themed buffet dinner. Additional perks include welcome gifts with local treats and seasonal extras designed to enhance the island experience. Full details available at innatdiamondcove.com.

Reservations are available online at innatdiamondcove.com or by calling (207) 805-9836.

Jenny Mohan, CM Communications, 8457065322, [email protected]

