Inn-Flow Secures $45 Million Growth Investment from Mainsail Partners

Inn-Flow has secured $45 million to help accelerate innovation, enhance customer experience, and fuel growth for its all-in-one hotel management and accounting platform

RALEIGH, N.C., March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inn-Flow, a leading provider of modern, all-in-one back-office management and accounting software specifically designed for hotels, today announced a $45 million growth capital investment from Mainsail Partners, a growth equity firm that specializes in partnering with vertical SaaS companies. This investment will help accelerate Inn-Flow's ongoing product innovation, significantly enhance customer experience, and expand the team to better serve the evolving needs of hotel owners and management companies.

Originally developed in 2009 by hospitality industry veteran John Erhart to address operational challenges within his family's hotel management business, Inn-Flow officially launched industry-wide in 2014. Since then, it has grown quickly into a comprehensive, cloud-based platform purpose-built to streamline hotel operations, enhance financial management, and optimize labor costs. Inn-Flow's integrated solutions span accounting and bookkeeping, labor management, payroll, business intelligence, and more—enabling hotel operators to efficiently run and scale their businesses.

"At Inn-Flow, we are committed to providing a robust, user-friendly, all-in-one platform that enables hotel owners and management companies to simplify their operations and grow their business profitably," said John Erhart, Founder and CEO of Inn-Flow. "Mainsail's deep experience in scaling vertical SaaS platforms will help us further enhance our software platform to meet the evolving needs of the hospitality industry."

Throughout 2024, Inn-Flow experienced strong growth and adoption, processing more than 920,000 invoices, managing over $2.7 billion in payables volume, and reconciling nearly 5,000 bank accounts. Additionally, the company supported more than 100,000 labor-management users, tracking nearly 15 million labor hours and overseeing payroll exceeding $200 million. These milestones highlight Inn-Flow's impact in helping hoteliers streamline operations, reduce errors, and improve their bottom line.

"We love partnering with vertical SaaS founders who were their own first customer," said Vinay Kashyap, Partner at Mainsail Partners. "John's firsthand experience with the complexities of hotel management led to the creation of a purpose-built, easy-to-use SaaS platform that we believe is well-positioned to transform back-office hotel operations."

"The hotel industry is long overdue for modern technology solutions designed specifically to power back-office operations," added Paul Meyer, Vice President at Mainsail Partners. "We are excited to collaborate with John and the entire Inn-Flow team to help close this gap and help establish Inn-Flow as the go-to partner for hoteliers seeking an integrated solution."

In addition to this investment, Inn-Flow will proudly roll out several new products over the coming weeks and months— including solutions for facilities management, mobile technology, and advanced business intelligence—helping hoteliers improve profitability, remain cutting-edge, and lead in their markets.

Inn-Flow will showcase its latest innovations at the Hunter Hotel Investment Conference, March 18–20 in Atlanta, and at AAHOCON, April 15–17 in New Orleans.

Headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, Inn-Flow provides a comprehensive suite of hotel management tools, including accounting, labor management, business intelligence, bookkeeping, payroll, procurement, and sales. By integrating advanced technology with industry expertise, Inn-Flow empowers hoteliers to streamline operations, reduce costs, and enhance guest satisfaction. For more information, visit inn-flow.com.

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in bootstrapped B2B software companies to help them realize their full potential. Our team is purpose-built to include experienced investors and software operators who help founders build great teams, develop industry-leading products, design data-driven and scalable infrastructure, and grow market share. Mainsail's hands-on support and best practices are delivered with a collaborative approach that respects founder-led cultures and helps build on each company's commitment to its people and customers. With offices in Austin and San Francisco, Mainsail Partners has raised more than $2.2 billion in committed capital and partnered with 100+ companies over the last 20 years. For more information, visit www.mainsailpartners.com.

