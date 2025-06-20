Inner Dimension Yoga's 'Sadhana' Wins Telly Award for Creative Excellence in Online Wellness Programming

"Sadhana is helping redefine what's possible in the best online yoga programs — blending ancient wisdom with cinematic storytelling to inspire true transformation." — Inner Dimension Yoga. Post this

"This award is not just a personal honor," said Eliot. "It's a testament to the power of practice, presence, and purpose. To see a yoga program recognized at this level is deeply humbling — and hopefully it inspires more online students to greatly improve their physical and mental health, and their emotional wellbeing." The award-winning program features a powerful blend of power yoga, yin yoga, pranayama (breathwork), meditation, and wisdom talks — brought to life through cinematic visuals and a soul-stirring original soundtrack. Since its release, Sadhana has inspired and uplifted thousands of students around the world through a life-changing journey rooted in ancient wisdom and modern accessibility. With the Telly Award now affirming its creative and technical excellence, Sadhana continues to push boundaries and elevate what's possible in digital wellness content.

About Inner Dimension Yoga: Founded by Travis Eliot and Lauren Eckstrom, Inner Dimension Yoga is a digital streaming platform offering world-class yoga programs including power, yin, gentle, restorative, and meditation-based practices. Their cinematic classes have reached millions across the globe and have been featured in Good Morning America, Yoga Journal, LA Yoga, and other leading outlets.

Website: https://www.innerdimensionyoga.com/

