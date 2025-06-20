Inner Dimension Yoga's 'Sadhana' Wins Telly Award for Creative Excellence in Online Wellness Programming

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inner Dimension Yoga, home to some of the best online yoga programs, is proud to announce that "Sadhana," its most comprehensive year-long program, has been named a Telly Award winner in the category of Health, Fitness & Wellness — marking a major milestone for the global yoga and wellness community.
The Telly Awards, often described as an Oscar for digital and streaming content, honor the very best in video production across television, streaming platforms, and branded content. Created and taught by world-renowned yoga teacher Travis Eliot, Sadhana is a transformational 365-day journey into the heart of yoga, mindfulness, and personal evolution. Now recognized with a Telly Award for its production quality and impact, Sadhana is helping to redefine what's possible in the best online yoga programs — offering a complete path for students seeking structure, depth, and authentic transformation from home.
"This award is not just a personal honor," said Eliot. "It's a testament to the power of practice, presence, and purpose. To see a yoga program recognized at this level is deeply humbling — and hopefully it inspires more online students to greatly improve their physical and mental health, and their emotional wellbeing." The award-winning program features a powerful blend of power yoga, yin yoga, pranayama (breathwork), meditation, and wisdom talks — brought to life through cinematic visuals and a soul-stirring original soundtrack. Since its release, Sadhana has inspired and uplifted thousands of students around the world through a life-changing journey rooted in ancient wisdom and modern accessibility. With the Telly Award now affirming its creative and technical excellence, Sadhana continues to push boundaries and elevate what's possible in digital wellness content.
About Inner Dimension Yoga: Founded by Travis Eliot and Lauren Eckstrom, Inner Dimension Yoga is a digital streaming platform offering world-class yoga programs including power, yin, gentle, restorative, and meditation-based practices. Their cinematic classes have reached millions across the globe and have been featured in Good Morning America, Yoga Journal, LA Yoga, and other leading outlets.
