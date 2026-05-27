INNERGY Acquires Archetype, Launches Shop Drawings as a Service for Custom Millwork

"This is a defining moment for the millwork industry." — Marc Sanderson, CEO of INNERGY Post this

"This is a defining moment for the millwork industry. Every conversation I have with cabinet shop owners and millwork manufacturers eventually arrives at the same problem: drafting capacity is the bottleneck," said Marc Sanderson, CEO of INNERGY. "78% of our customers tell us this is a chronic issue in their business. INNERGY exists to solve those bottlenecks, and Archetype is the most direct answer we could possibly bring. We're putting expert drafting capacity directly inside the platform our customers already trust, with the transparency and integration this industry has never had."

Founded by Darren Toy, Archetype has spent more than a decade building one of the largest woodworking-focused drafting teams in the industry. The company's 220 highly skilled employees produce production-ready 2D and 3D shop drawings, parametric models, and engineering deliverables for cabinet shops and millwork manufacturers. INNERGY customers in an early-adopter program have been receiving shop drawings since 2025, with strong results.

"For more than a decade, Archetype has worked to solve one problem: helping woodworking businesses scale without being held back by drafting capacity," said Darren Toy, Founder and CEO of Archetype. "Joining INNERGY puts our team inside the most relevant platform in this industry. Every drawing, every revision, every status update, all in one place. That's the future of shop drawings, and we're going to deliver it together."

The combined offering creates immediate opportunities for customers:

Shop Drawings as a Service. INNERGY customers can access expert drafting capacity directly from inside the ERP.

End-to-end transparency. A real-time status view shows exactly where every drawing is in production, eliminating the friction that has historically made drafting outsourcing painful.

Continued support and development for all current INNERGY, Microvellum, and Archetype products and customers.

"Every customer conversation comes back to the same theme: the workflow needs to tighten," Sanderson continued. "One system, one source of truth, one place where work actually moves forward. Archetype closes one of the largest gaps in that workflow, and we are just getting started. This acquisition and full solution changes the industry as we know it."

The organizations will continue to operate under their existing brands. INNERGY will detail the drafting services rollout for customers in the months ahead.

For more information about INNERGY and its solutions, visit innergy.com.

About INNERGY

INNERGY provides integrated business management and design solutions for custom millwork and cabinetry manufacturers. Built by industry veterans with decades of woodworking experience, INNERGY's cloud-based platform combines sophisticated project management capabilities with intuitive design tools to help custom manufacturers optimize their operations and grow profitably.

About Microvellum

Microvellum provides highly customizable design-to-manufacturing solutions for custom wood product manufacturers. Backed by industry experts, Microvellum's platform integrates powerful automation tools for design, drafting, product engineering, reporting, production, and more—giving manufacturers the freedom to build extraordinary things with ease, enhance efficiency, and scale with confidence.

About Archetype

Archetype provides outsourced CAD drafting and shop drawing services to custom millwork and cabinetry manufacturers worldwide. With a delivery team based in the Philippines, Archetype's 220 associates produce production-ready 2D and 3D shop drawings, parametric models, and engineering deliverables across the major CAD platforms used in the industry, including Cabinet Vision, Microvellum, and AutoCAD. Archetype serves customers across Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and other international markets.

Media Contact

Cassey Gibson, Chief Marketing Officer, INNERGY

[email protected]

Media Contact

Cassey Gibson, INNERGY, 1 800.570.7230, [email protected], https://www.innergy.com/

SOURCE INNERGY