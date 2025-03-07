INNERGY Announces Acquisition of Microvellum, Bringing Together Two Industry Leaders in Custom Millwork Technology

INNERGY, the leading provider of ERP software for custom millwork and cabinetry manufacturers, today announced the acquisition of Microvellum, a pioneering force in woodworking design software. The two companies have deep roots in the woodworking industry and a shared commitment to raving fans.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INNERGY, the leading provider of ERP software for custom millwork and cabinetry manufacturers, today announced the acquisition of Microvellum, a pioneering force in woodworking design software. The two companies have deep roots in the woodworking industry and a shared commitment to raving fans.

"This is an incredible moment of growth for our industry," said Marc Sanderson, CEO of INNERGY. "For years, I've listened to woodworking business owners share their challenges around engineering bottlenecks and the growing complexity of modern millwork businesses. By bringing together INNERGY and Microvellum, we're tapping into decades of industry expertise to solve these challenges and create new opportunities for our respective customers." David Fairbanks, President of Microvellum said, "This is an exciting moment for the millwork industry. We are thrilled to join forces with INNERGY to pursue our vision of a world where people have the freedom and flexibility to create extraordinary things with ease. By bringing INNERGY and Microvellum together, we believe we will achieve that vision."

The alliance of INNERGY and Microvellum represents a significant step forward for the industry. Microvellum customers already benefit from a direct integration with INNERGY's ERP system, and this acquisition will enable seamless support for customers ready to add ERP capabilities to their operations. Over the next year, INNERGY will ensure its cloud-based DESIGN platform integrates with Microvellum, offering customers a path to modernize their operations at their own pace. INNERGY's long-term vision is to provide millwork businesses with fully integrated, cloud-based solutions that drive efficiency and profitability. "The culture of the INNERGY and Microvellum teams are closely aligned, focused on creating positive outcomes for our customers. We feel this is a competitive advantage for the millwork industry as we scale what each of our companies does best, changing the industry," Fairbanks continued.

"Every time I meet with cabinet shop owners and millwork manufacturers, they tell me about the increasing costs and complexity of engineering," Sanderson continued. "Our vision is to help these businesses thrive by providing tools that match the sophistication of their craft while preserving the workflows they depend on."

The acquisition creates immediate opportunities for customers of both companies:

Microvellum customers will receive dedicated support to begin adopting INNERGY's integrated ERP capabilities

By integrating with Microvellum, DESIGN's cloud-based drafting software will preserve existing workflows while increasing engineering velocity and collaboration

Continued support and development for all current products and customers

"Both INNERGY and Microvellum were built by woodworkers, for woodworkers," added Sanderson. "That industry expertise will continue to fuel new technologies that will help customers succeed for generations to come."

Both organizations will continue to operate separately while collaborating on new features that benefit their customers. The existing leadership teams will remain in place, ensuring continuity of service and relationships. The companies will continue to operate with the same commitment to customer success that has defined both organizations.

For more information about INNERGY and its solutions, visit innergy.com.

About INNERGY

INNERGY provides integrated business management and design solutions for custom millwork and cabinetry manufacturers. Built by industry veterans with decades of woodworking experience, INNERGY's cloud-based platform combines sophisticated project management capabilities with intuitive design tools to help custom manufacturers optimize their operations and grow profitably.

About Microvellum

Microvellum provides highly customizable design-to-manufacturing solutions for custom wood product manufacturers. Backed by industry experts, Microvellum's platform integrates powerful automation tools for design, drafting, product engineering, reporting, production, and more—giving manufacturers the freedom to build extraordinary things with ease, enhance efficiency, and scale with confidence.

